Lesotho: Ad983 - Most Basotho See Worsening Drought, Crop Failure, Erosion - Concern About Climate Change Is High

Many citizens report having to adapt their work and personal lives to changing weather patterns.

Key findings

A vast majority (91%) of Basotho say drought has worsened in their region over the past 10 years. A similarly large number (87%) say crop failures have become more severe, while 69% report worsening land or soil erosion. Half (50%) say flooding has worsened. o Majorities report worsening drought, crop failures, and land/soil erosion across all four of Lesotho's ecological zones.

In substantial numbers, Basotho report having to adapt their personal and work lives due to changing weather patterns during the past five years. More than four in 10 (43%) say they've had to adjust their outdoor work schedules, while 36% say they've changed the type of foods they eat or the crops they plant. o One-third (33%) report having to reduce their water consumption or change their water sources, and 30% say they've reduced their livestock holdings or changed grazing patterns. About one in 20 (6%) report that they or their families have had to move to different places.

Despite these impacts of changing weather patterns, only 54% of Basotho say they have heard of climate change.

Among those who are aware of climate change: o More than nine in 10 (92%) say it is making life in Lesotho worse. o About six in 10 say climate change is caused by human activity (49%) or a combination of human activity and natural processes (11%). o Half (50%) see rich or developed countries as primarily responsible for limiting climate change and its impacts, while 23% think it is mainly their own government's responsibility. o Most (77%) say the government must take steps now to limit climate change, even if doing so is costly. o Even stronger majorities say rich or developed countries must act now to limit climate change (89%) and have an obligation to help Lesotho pay for adaptation and mitigation measures (92%).

Among possible policy responses to changing weather patterns, Basotho overwhelmingly support investment in climate-resilient infrastructure (91%) and pressuring rich countries to provide climate aid (88%). o But there is strong resistance to banning tree cutting for firewood or charcoal (75%) and to mandating cleaner-fuel cookstoves (76%).

Africa is the continent most vulnerable to climate change and its impacts, yet many African countries remain unprepared to confront this threat (World Meteorological Organization, 2023). According to the Notre Dame Global Adaptation Initiative (2023) country index, Lesotho ranks high (59th) in vulnerability and low (151st) in readiness to act against climate change, indicating a great need for investment and innovation to improve its readiness.

Lesotho's geographical location and topography, on a plateau between the warm currents of the Indian Ocean and the cold Benguela current of the Atlantic Ocean, result in weather patterns characterised by high variability in temperatures and rainfall, making the country highly vulnerable to climate change (Ministry of Energy and Meteorology, 2013).

Even a decade ago, the Ministry of Energy and Meteorology (2013, p. 16) reported that likely "climate change scenarios for Lesotho include increasing temperatures, changes in rainfall patterns, decreasing summer precipitation, increasing intensity and frequency of extreme weather events." In recent years, these factors have resulted in a steady decline in agricultural productivity and increasing soil degradation and loss of biodiversity (Ministry of Energy and Meteorology, 2017a).

Lesotho's reliance on rain-fed agriculture is gradually decreasing; it accounted for only 6.24% of gross domestic product in 2022. However, agriculture engages about 40% of the population while occupying 78% of productive land in the country (Climate Resilient Food Systems Alliance, 2023, 2024).

To mitigate the impact of climate change, the Government of Lesotho developed the National Climate Change Policy and the National Climate Change Policy Implementation Strategy (Ministry of Energy and Meteorology, 2017a, b). These include strategies for legal and institutional arrangements, resource mobilisation, and advocacy for private-sector investment in climate-change mitigation and adaptation.

A special question module in Afrobarometer's Round 10 survey (2024) explores Lesotho citizens' experiences, awareness, and attitudes related to climate change. Findings show that large majorities of citizens report worsening drought, crop failures, and land/soil erosion, and many say they have had to adjust their work schedule, dietary or planting choices, and water use in response to changing weather patterns.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Climate Governance Lesotho By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Even so, only a slim majority of Basotho have heard of climate change. Among those who are familiar with the phenomenon, large majorities say it is making life worse and requires urgent action by their government and developed countries. Majorities express support for government investment in climate-resilient infrastructure and for greater pressure on developed countries to help, but most are resistant to a ban on tree cutting and a requirement to switch to cookstoves that use cleaner fuels.

Mookho Masilo Mookho Masilo is the communications manager for Advision Lesotho, the Afrobarometer national partner in Lesotho.

Libuseng Malephane Libuseng Malephane is the national investigator for Lesotho.