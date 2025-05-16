Sudanese Photojournalist Assaulted in Egypt

15 May 2025
Dabanga (Port Sudan)

Cairo — A Sudanese photojournalist has been seriously injured after he was brutally assaulted by a group of Sudanese nationals in Egypt's capital of Cairo in the early hours of Wednesday morning, in what press advocates have described as a politically motivated attack.

Ibrahim Nagdalla, a member of the Sudanese Journalists Syndicate (SJS), was left with deep wounds and extensive bruising following the incident. According to a statement obtained by Radio Dabanga, the attack was allegedly led by a former roommate and fellow protester from Sudan who has since shifted to supporting the war, in stark contrast to Nagdalla's ongoing civil opposition to the conflict.

The Syndicate condemned "the use of violence to settle political or ideological differences", warning that the assault "reflects a broader propaganda campaign by pro-war groups".

"These groups seek to vilify civilians who oppose the conflict by falsely accusing them of supporting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), thereby attempting to legitimise violence against dissenters," the statement said.

The Syndicate expressed deep concern, linking the incident to increasing political and social polarisation caused by the war. "The conflict has severely frayed the social fabric of Sudanese society, posing an unprecedented threat to national cohesion."

It called on Sudanese community leaders and stakeholders to confront the social consequences of the war and prevent further violence. It also urged international organisations concerned with press freedom and human rights, particularly the Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ), to take concrete action to safeguard Sudanese journalists and protect them from intimidation.

The Syndicate concluded by holding the assailant and his collaborators fully accountable for the attack and vowed to pursue all available legal measures to ensure justice.

Earlier this month, the SJS raised the alarm over escalating risks facing Sudanese journalists, many of whom have been targeted for their reporting. Several have been shot, detained, or killed since the war began, transforming journalism in Sudan into an increasingly perilous profession.

Sudan now ranks 156th out of 180 countries on the 2025 World Press Freedom Index, published by Reporters Without Borders. The Paris-based watchdog cited a rise in physical threats, arbitrary arrests, and smear campaigns, describing Sudan's media landscape as one of the most dangerous in the world.

