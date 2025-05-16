Libya's Fragile Peace Tested Again As New Clashes Roil Tripoli

A fragile calm has settled over Tripoli after a sudden surge of violence this week left parts of the city in ruins, claimed civilian lives, and heightened concerns about the stability of Libya's already fragile political and security situation.

Clashes broke out earlier in the week across several districts of the Libyan capital, reportedly triggered by the killing of a prominent militia leader.

The fighting, which involved heavy weaponry in densely populated areas, forced hundreds of families to flee and placed severe strain on local hospitals.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged all parties to take urgent steps to consolidate the ceasefire announced on Wednesday.

"The rapid nature of the escalation, which drew armed groups from outside the city and subjected heavily populated neighbourhoods to heavy artillery fire, was alarming," his spokesperson said in a statement on Thursday.

"The Secretary-General reminds all parties of their obligation to protect civilians and calls on them to engage in serious dialogue in good faith to address the root causes of the conflict."

Alarms raised

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) issued successive warnings throughout the week, calling the situation "deeply alarming" and urging an "immediate, unconditional ceasefire."

"Attacking and damaging civilian infrastructure, physically harming civilians, and jeopardizing the lives and safety of the population may constitute crimes under international law," the mission said on Wednesday, praising mediation efforts by elders and civil society leaders.

Years of fragmentation

Nearly 15 years after the fall of Muammar Gaddafi and the emergence of rival administrations in 2014, the country remains divided, with the internationally recognised Government of National Unity (GNU) based in Tripoli in the northwest and the Government of National Stability (GNS) in Benghazi in the east.

Competition over Libya's vast oil wealth further complicates the situation. Though the country produces more than a million barrels a day, the living conditions of ordinary Libyans have seen little improvement.

Accountability for atrocities

In New York on Thursday the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) announced that its investigation into alleged war crimes in Libya has entered a new phase, following increased cooperation by authorities there.

Briefing the UN Security Council from The Hague, ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan described "an unprecedented six months of dynamism," citing the January arrest of Osama Elmasry Najim, a commander in the now-dissolved Special Deterrence Force (RADA), and his controversial return to Libya.

Mr. Khan briefed Ambassadors via videolink after the United States imposed punitive sanctions on the court including senior personnel, which threaten the prosecutor and others with arrest if they travel to the US. The US made the order in response to the ICC issuing arrest warrants for the Israeli Prime Minister and former defence minister, last November.

Mr. Najim was arrested by Italian authorities based on an ICC warrant on charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity linked to abuses at Metiga Prison.

However, his return was a matter of deep concern, said Mr. Khan.

New 'rule of law' promises accountability

"There was real dismay and disappointment among victims that Mr. Njeem was returned to the scene of the alleged crimes," Mr. Khan said.

Despite that setback, he said that the arrest warrant had sent "shockwaves" through Libyan militias and alleged perpetrators in Libya, signalling a growing awareness that "the rule of law has entered the territory of Libya."

He confirmed that more arrest warrants are being pursued, and that the ICC has responded to a request for assistance from the National Crime Agency of the United Kingdom as part of its own investigation into Mr. Njeem.

"There is a black box of suffering in Libya," he told ambassadors. "We will manage to break it open."

The Security Council meeting on the situation in Libya.Libya grants ICC jurisdiction

In another major development, Libya formally submitted a declaration to the ICC under Article 12(3) of the Rome Statute, granting the court jurisdiction over crimes committed on Libyan soil from 2011 to 2027.

Mr. Khan described this as a "new chapter" in accountability efforts and confirmed that the investigation phase is expected to conclude by early 2026.

About the ICC

The International Criminal Court (ICC) is an independent judicial body established under the Rome Statute, adopted in 1998 and in force since 2002.

Although not part of the United Nations, the ICC works closely with it under a cooperative framework. The situation in Libya was first referred to the ICC by the UN Security Council in 2011 through resolution 1970.