Zimbabwe: One Mic, One Band, One Stage - Reggae Roadblock Ignites Harare

16 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Own Correspondent

A fresh wave of sound and spirit is set to hit Harare as the inaugural edition of the Reggae Roadblock concert series kicks off on May 30 at the Green Screen Cinema Jam Tree entrance.

This electrifying quarterly event celebrates the essence of roots reggae and is poised to become Zimbabwe's definitive platform for reggae music and culture.

The show will feature a dynamic lineup of Zimbabwe's top reggae artists: Cello Culture, Buhle, Jr Bantan, Mannex Motsi, Mr Muffin, Sniper Storm, Dino Mudondo, Helgah, and Satisfaction, all backed by the legendary House of Stone Band and hosted by MC J Boss.

Inspired by Bob Marley's historic 1980 independence performance in Zimbabwe, Reggae Roadblock aims to rekindle the unifying, revolutionary spirit of reggae music. As Zimdancehall dominates the mainstream, this concert series fills the gap for traditional reggae lovers, offering a consistent platform for artists and fans.

Reggae Meets Fashion

In a powerful fusion of sound and style, this edition of Reggae Roadblock will also showcase Zimbabwe's vibrant fashion scene. All performers will be dressed by local designers, shining a spotlight on homegrown creativity and sartorial excellence.

Featured designers are Nandi Larethi, Ruby's Touch Designs, Jerry - Revenge Fashion Zim, George Takora, Tunga Tumaz, Fungai Tanyaradzwa - Black Gem, Mae_vis, Clessy Designs, Hilda Marinda, Alfonse Marivadzi.

Beyond the music, Reggae Roadblock is a movement and a cultural celebration that brings people together across age, race, and class.

