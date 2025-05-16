Zimbabwe: Father Jailed for Pledging 14-Year-Old Daughter Into Marriage

A SHAMVA man who pledged his underage daughter into marriage has been convicted and sentenced to 12 months' imprisonment.

The offender, whose identity was concealed to protect the girl, appeared at Shamva Magistrates Court, where he was slapped with 12 months' imprisonment for unlawfully pledging his 14-year-old daughter in marriage.

Four months of the sentence were suspended on condition of good behaviour. He will, therefore, serve an effective eight months behind bars.

The State case was that on March 3, 2025, at Red Dragon, Shamva, the offender accepted US$55 from a man as part of a lobola arrangement, effectively promising the minor in marriage, which is a clear violation of Zimbabwe's child protection laws.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the case emphasises the need to protect vulnerable children from harmful cultural practices that violate their rights and compromise their future.

"This case sends a strong message: child marriage is a crime-- not culture," the prosecution said.