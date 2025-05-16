Zimbabwe: Mnangagwa Offers Lukashenko Minerals As Opposition Raises Red Flags Over Zim's Relationship With Belarus

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has offered his Belarusian counterpart, Aleksandr Lukashenko, an opportunity to explore vast mineral reserves in the country.

Mnangagwa dangled the minerals opportunity to Lukashenko during his recently concluded working visit to Belarus in yet another attempt at salvaging the ailing economy.

Accompanied by the better half of his cabinet ministers, Mnangagwa signed several Memoranda of Understanding with Belarus.

"We see great benefits, including in the field of mineral extraction. Together, we can develop a serious framework for investment, which will ensure productivity growth in this sector and let our economies prosper," he said.

Zimbabwe has abundant mineral resources, which have led to a rush by foreign investors, particularly the Chinese, in the lithium sector.

However, according to observers, the extraction has not translated into an improvement in the livelihoods of ordinary citizens.

If Lukashenko heeds Mnangagwa's invitation, Belarus will become the latest country to join the mineral rush.

Tuesday, a Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Member of Parliament, Edwin Mushoriwa, raised concerns about the relationship between Zimbabwe and Belarus while debating the bilateral agreement between the two countries on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments.

"We also need to be worried when we end up having a trade arrangement which can easily be manipulated and exploited by a few well-connected individuals, who end up bringing in certain items.

"Some of these deals were done by the Ministry of Local Government and then imposed on local authorities under devolution funds.

"We cannot, as a country, continue to allow ourselves, as Parliament, to endorse this agreement. An agreement cannot be based on political friendship. It cannot be an agreement based on friendship alone," said Mushoriwa.