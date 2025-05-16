Africa: How Stormwater Drainage Helps Residents in Vulnerable Cotonou Neighborhoods

STORY HIGHLIGHTS

In Cotonou, Benin's economic capital, major stormwater drainage works have transformed the face of several neighborhoods that once were victims of flooding.

With support from the Cotonou rainwater sanitation program, financed by a pool of partners including the World Bank, kilometers of drains, paved roads, and gutters have been built, as well as seven water retention basins.

The program has had a positive impact on more than 168,000 inhabitants of the city of Cotonou.

In front of the booth where his wife, a data entry operator, works, Charles Hogbonouto, a native of Sètovi in the 10th district of Cotonou, the economic capital of Benin, reflects on the challenges he used to face in his environment: "Our house was constantly flooded. We had to place bricks in the water to move from one area of the compound to another. The seasons were indistinguishable, and commuting to work was extremely difficult," states the administrative vehicle driver, acknowledging the significant improvements observed.

Jean Gamanvo, a tailor, also attests to the impassability of the roads following rainstorms. "The flooding was extensive. Navigating the area became challenging. During the rainy season, life in the neighborhood came to a standstill," he recalls.

Restored to its former glory, the Sètovi district now boasts clean cobblestone streets, solar streetlights, and plant-lined sidewalks. This transformation comes from the Cotonou Rainwater Sanitation Program (PAPC), reducing the city's flood risks. Funded by partners, including the World Bank, this government initiative revitalized a previously unhealthy area with darkened streets after dawn.

The program has constructed 46 km of primary drains, 90 km of secondary drains and side channels for streets. It also enabled the construction and paving of 49 km of roads, and the construction of seven retention basins. Approximately 30 km of roads have been paved. Social and community infrastructures have also been developed around the sanitation facilities. These improvements have transformed the beneficiary districts, aiding more than 168,000 residents of Benin's economic capital.

A healthier living environment

Observing the transformation of this working-class neighborhood of Cotonou, Cossi Kiki, head of the Sètovi district, expresses his satisfaction following his involvement in the Cotonou Rainwater Sanitation Program. He states he is pleased with the results achieved through the project:

"What we were going through here was challenging. The neighborhood was a complete slum. Regardless of the weather, some lanes retained water throughout the year. It was difficult to live there, and insecurity was also a major concern since the streets were not lit," he stated.

At the time, the initiatives or temporary solutions intended to improve living conditions for the inhabitants of the neighborhood were insufficient to address the land depressions or promote water drainage. Instead, these attempts resulted in increased environmental pollution and foul odors worsening the situation for the inhabitants.

The new runoff drainage works constructed in the Enagnon and Akpakpa-Dodomè neighborhoods of the 4th district of Cotonou as well as in the neighborhoods of Setovi, Vêdoko, Zogbo, Midédji and Kouhounou in the 10th arrondissement have significantly reduced the impact of flooding on the population.

Well-being

"Before the project, the 10th arrondissement of Cotonou was confronted with the cyclical horrors of flooding like most of the city's districts. This situation had a negative impact on the daily lives of the entire population, with consequences for their health," said Comlan Yves Christian Gnidokponou, Chief of the 10th arrondissement of Cotonou.

He observes major improvements in project implementation such as better roads facilitating the movement of people and goods and water retention basins to effectively combat flooding. These initiatives also contribute to a more attractive and healthy living environment for the population.

Rates of diarrheal and respiratory diseases as well as malaria have declined in health centers. "In 2022, the incidence of malaria was 14.1%, and in the first half of 2023, it increased to 12.9%. Diarrhoeal diseases decreased from 9.7% to 7.9%. These results are the result of improvements in the flooded areas," explains Judith Assavedo, midwife responsible for obstetric care in the Cotonou VI health zone.

From an economic point of view, the impact is significant with regard to the shops and businesses located along the new cobbled streets.

"The sanitation of the streets allows houses to have shops at the level of their fronts. On top of that, there is a good flow of people on the streets, which is good for economic activity," explains the Sètovi district chief.

Yacoubou Bawa, head of the Vèdoko district, also expressed his satisfaction: "The PAPC is an important project. His achievements have a positive impact on our daily lives, allowing us to move freely and go about our business with peace of mind."