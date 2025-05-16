Africa: UK Government Must Immediately Close Wethersfield Mass Containment Site for Asylum Seekers

press release

For over one year, Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF), in partnership with Doctors of the World (DOTW) UK, ran a general healthcare mobile clinic outside the main gates of the former Royal Air Forces base at Wethersfield, in the United Kingdom (UK). Between November 2023 and December 2024, we documented how the isolated site, which accommodates up to 800 men aged between 18 and 65, causes immense harm.

A new report based on medical data and interviews with the men held at Wethersfield in 2024 highlights mental health distress amongst our patients and protection concerns at the site.

"A Lonely Place" How Wethersfield is harming asylum seekers pdf -- 1.6 MB Download

"When I first saw the military camp, it was a reminder of the military camps in my home country. Very isolated atmosphere. You can't socialise and you can't learn," says a resident at Wethersfield in 2024.

The top five countries of nationality of patients attending our mobile clinic were Iran, Eritrea, Afghanistan, Syria, and Sudan. As such, many have fled violence, persecution and conflict and will go on to be recognised as refugees by the UK government.

"Most of the consultations were for psychological problems. Many people felt anxious and stressed and said Wethersfield reminds them of previous difficult experiences such as imprisonment, torture or living in areas of conflict," says Emma Withycombe, MSF's medical activities manager. "It seems very cruel that people who have experienced so much hardship are now living here. The government has chosen to accommodate people in a place that causes harm."

In the absence of safe alternatives, many people seeking safety are forced to risk their lives and take dangerous journeys to reach the UK.

The report reveals:

A lack of safe routes to the UK

Everyone who accessed our services had crossed the Channel by small boat. In interviews, participants described dangerous journeys to get to the UK. Three quarters of patients disclosed previous experiences of violence or abuse in their countries of origin and on their journeys to the UK.

Mental health impacted by the site

The men we interviewed spoke about the major impact the site was having on their mental health, as well as on the mental health of those around them. 62 per cent of those accessing our service presented with severe mental distress and 30 per cent reported suicidal ideation.

Serious failures to protect and safeguard

Our medical team observed that many individuals were accommodated onsite despite being 'unsuitable' according to the Home Office's own guidance. We made a total of 226 safeguarding referrals due to concerns about individual patient safety and wellbeing.

"People are dying at the UK borders, dying in camps and hotels. Our patients in Wethersfield have survived conflict, persecution, and harrowing journeys to the UK with no safe route to asylum. The government should not be putting refugees into camps once they arrive here," says Simon Tyler, Executive Director of DOTW.

Despite evidence that mass containment causes immense psychological harm and suffering, and the government's own promises to end its use, Wethersfield remains open. In April 2025, Prime Minister Starmer refused to set a date for when the site would close.

"It is beyond comprehension that Wethersfield remains open, a site which has been the source of intense suffering for people who came to the UK in search of safety. From MSF's work at the site, we know many of the individuals accommodated here have experienced violence and trauma and will have complex psychological needs," says Jacob Burns, project manager for MSF. "We had hoped this Labour government would establish a dignified and compassionate asylum system. Instead, we are witnessing a continuation of the same inhumane and restrictive policies, that are fundamentally failing those who are most in need of care and protection."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines NGO Health Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MSF calls on the UK government to: