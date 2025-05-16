Liberia: I Won't Accept Committee Appointment - Ex-Speaker Koffa

Former House of Representatives Speaker Fonati Koffa has disclosed that he will not accept appointment to any committee by House Speaker Richard Koon with or without consultation.

The former Speaker who represents Grand Kru County 2nd District said he wants to place much more focus, time and energy to his district and people.

According to him, any preferment by speaker Koon of him to any committee has to be done with consultation.

Speaking on OK FM following the speakership election contested by Representative Richard Koon (now Speaker) and Nimba County District #7 Representative Musa Bility,

Rep. Koffa said his rejection to serve on committee is to focus on his district now.

Speaker Koon defeated Representative Bility 43 votes to 26 votes during the speakership election that was described by the public as free fair and transparent that fostered unity with in the House of Representative.

Former Speaker Koffa said that the Speaker role he played did not allow him to focus on his district, except the national duty.

Following his resignation, he said is prepared to focus on his people's work within his district, adding that working on the committee will prevent him from going back to his district to work. He stressed that the residents of his district are appreciative of his work over the years on the national stage, and now is their time.

The Former Speaker Koffa said the speaker position did not allow him to visit his people for sometimes now, asserting that he has decided to place more emphasis on the transformation of the electoral District #2, in Grand Kru County.

Rep. Koffa further said he is committed to work as a lawmaker with a determination to work in the interest of the Liberian People and the upholding of the rule of law which was demonstrated by the election of Speaker Richard Koon.