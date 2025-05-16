Liberia: Citizens Alarm Over Rising Insecurity

Fear and outrage have gripped residents of Monrovia in the wake of growing cases of mysterious deaths otherwise dubbed 'tales of mysterious deaths' across Monrovia and parts of the country.

Every day comes with a story of either someone being killed or a body lying in a pool of blood.

The situation which is said to be at an alarming rate is causing panic amongst citizens who are also classifying it as rising insecurity.

Motorcyclists are said to be the most affected and victimized in what is said to be a routine occurrence in Monrovia.

On Wednesday, a photo of a horrific incident involving a motorcyclist who was allegedly attacked by a group of criminals went viral, resulting in the amputation of his hand and the theft of his motorcycle.

According to eyewitnesses, the brutal incident occurred in the Johnsonville area. The victim, identified only as a commercial motorcyclist, was ambushed by a group of men believed to be part of a criminal syndicate targeting motorbike riders. Bystanders say the assailants attempted to forcibly seize the rider's motorcycle, but when he resisted, they violently attacked him and severed one of his hands before fleeing with the bike.

A gruesome photo showing the victim's severed hand has since gone viral on social media, sparking widespread condemnation and deep concern among Liberians. Many citizens are demanding immediate action from the government and security agencies to address the growing wave of violent crimes.

"This is not the first-time motorcyclists are being targeted. It has become a daily trauma," a social media user commented.

The victim's story has become a symbol of the dangerous conditions many motorbike riders face in Liberia. For many young Liberians, commercial motorcycling--popularly known as "pen-pen riding"--is one of the few viable options for earning a living amid high unemployment rates. Some riders obtain their bikes through a "work and pay" arrangement, where they gradually pay off the cost by riding daily, while others purchase their bikes with cash, often at a steep cost of up to $1,200 USD.

"What was once seen as a beacon of hope for many unemployed youths has now become a business of fear," said Mitchell Doe, a local rider. "Every day we leave our homes unsure if we will return."

Many criminals are reportedly using motorcycles as a tool for theft and escape. Numerous reports suggest that mobile phones, handbags, laptops, and other valuables are being snatched by perpetrators on bikes. In broad daylight, criminals are seen harassing victims who are sometimes helpless as bystanders look on, afraid to intervene.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Several neighborhoods in Monrovia, including Chicken Soup Factory, St. Michael Junction, Duport Road, Bong-Mine Bridge, Waterside Market, and Red-Light Market, have been identified as major crime hotspots. Residents in these areas say they live in constant fear and avoid traveling at night due to the threat of being robbed or harmed.

There is growing frustration over what many citizens perceive as the government's failure to address the worsening security situation. Despite being aware of the so-called "hot zones," state security agencies have yet to take effective action to neutralize criminal operations in these areas.

Liberia continues to grapple with high unemployment, especially among youth. With limited job opportunities, many young people turn to motorcycle transport to support themselves and their families. This growing sector, however, is now under threat due to rising violence and criminal exploitation.

Civil society organizations are urging the government to implement comprehensive security measures, invest in job creation, and increase community policing to restore safety and public trust.