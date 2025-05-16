Ethiopia: Tourism Minister Highlights Nation's Endeavors to Positioning Tourism As Driving Force of Growth

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Tourism Minister, Selamawit Kassa revealed the Government's ongoing efforts to position the tourism sector as a transformative force for economic growth and international engagement.

Over 40 UK-based journalists, travel writers, and media professionals gathered in London on 14 May 2025 for the Africa Travel Show Media Event, a high-profile platform dedicated to Ethiopia's tourism promotion.

Organized by the Embassy of Ethiopia in London, in collaboration with the Ministry of Tourism and Africa Travel Connect, the event created a unique opportunity for direct engagement with Ethiopia's diverse tourism offerings, it was learned.

Tourism Minister Selamawit delivered a virtual address to the gathering.

The Minister underscored that Ethiopia's heritage sites, landscapes, and cultural practices continue to shape the daily lives of its people and serve as key pillars for sustainable tourism development.

Most importantly, Selamawit highlighted the Government's ongoing efforts to position the tourism sector as a transformative force for economic growth and international engagement.

The event was also attended by representatives from Kenya, Ghana, Rwanda, and South Africa, further underlining the spirit of regional cooperation and a shared vision for African tourism promotion on the global stage.

Participants have actively engaged in discussions, media exchanges, and networking throughout the event, reflecting strong interest in Ethiopia's tourism potential.

The event served as a key milestone in Ethiopia's international outreach, strengthening connections with influential voices in the global travel community.

It is to be recalled that the event was part of the implementation of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed in April 2025 between the Embassy and Africa Travel Connect, it was indicated.

The MoU laid the foundation for continued cooperation in promoting Ethiopia's tourism sector through strategic media engagement and global partnerships.