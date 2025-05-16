Africa: Ethiopia Outlines Its Goal to Become Africa's Aviation Hub

15 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia's Ambassador to Brazil Leulseged Tadese highlighted his country's goal to become Africa's aviation hub, linking the continent to the world while promoting growth, integration, and sustainability.

Ethiopia took part in the BRICS Transport Ministerial Meeting held in Brasilia, where it showcased major infrastructure initiatives, such as airport expansions, the development of a new mega airport, and the establishment of dry ports, all designed to modernize its transportation sector.

On the occasion, Ambassador Leulseged highlighted Ethiopia's goal to become Africa's aviation hub, linking the continent to the world while promoting growth, integration, and sustainability.

He urged BRICS nations to enhance cooperation on green transport, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BRICS Transport Ministers issued a Joint Declaration supporting transport as a driver of growth and sustainability.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.