Africa: Ethiopia Outlines Its Goal to Become Africa's Aviation Hub

Ethiopia took part in the BRICS Transport Ministerial Meeting held in Brasilia, where it showcased major infrastructure initiatives, such as airport expansions, the development of a new mega airport, and the establishment of dry ports, all designed to modernize its transportation sector.

On the occasion, Ambassador Leulseged highlighted Ethiopia's goal to become Africa's aviation hub, linking the continent to the world while promoting growth, integration, and sustainability.

He urged BRICS nations to enhance cooperation on green transport, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

BRICS Transport Ministers issued a Joint Declaration supporting transport as a driver of growth and sustainability.