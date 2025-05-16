Ethiopia's Finance Forum Opens in Addis Ababa

15 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — President Taye has officially opened the Ethiopia Finance Forum today in Addis Ababa at the Science Museum.

The National Bank of Ethiopia (NBE) is hosting the Ethiopia Finance Forum with the aim to align on the future of Ethiopia's financial systems and promote collaboration and investment opportunities.

The forum enables policymakers, financial institutions, development partners, private sector stakeholders, financial sector experts and the international community diaspora to discuss experiences and prospects for financial sector development.

The two-day forum provides an opportunity to reflect on progress, identify challenges, and explore innovative solutions that will further enhance Ethiopia's financial ecosystem.

