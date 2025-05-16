Africa: Ethiopia's Religious Coexistence Model for Africa - Religious Leaders

Addis Ababa, — African religious institutions and leaders should advocate for positive and peaceful ideals to foster broader social cohesion in the continent and beyond, African Religious fathers urged.

The Inter-Religious Council of Ethiopia hosted a conference to promote interfaith unity, peace, and sustainable development across Africa, setting an example for peaceful coexistence.

The council co-organized the conference in collaboration with the United Religions Initiative-Africa and the G20 Interfaith Forum and the African Union.

The annual interfaith conference was designed to promote and enhance interfaith unity, foster peace, and encourage sustainable development across Africa.

Imam Muhammad Nurayn Ashafa and Reverend James Movel Wuye, from Kaduna, Nigeria, received the Commonwealth Peace Prize and Golden Rule Award for their commitment to peace and reconciliation

In an exclusive interview with ENA, Imam Muhammad recounted Christ's escape into Egypt and the journey of the first Muslims to Ethiopia, emphasizing that African religion should not be viewed as a source of conflict.

Instead, he stressed they represent a rich tapestry of beliefs where followers can practice their faiths in an atmosphere of peace and love, fostering understanding and coexistence among diverse communities.

"Ethiopia's Interreligious consistence is model. We have seen this to major religions in the continent. The first Muslim community were saved and protected as refugees in Ethiopia. The king Nejashi of that day gave them protection. The same happened to Christianity. When Herod would attempt to kill Jesus, their son, Mary and Joseph took their infant son and fled into Africa, Egypt. So, the continent of Africa makes everybody to feel at home."

He commended Ethiopia's interreligious coexistence of people regardless of faiths.

Recalling his experience as a victim of a conflict, having lost his right hand, Reverend Wuye emphasized the crucial role that religious institutions play, along with the influential leaders who guide them.

These institutions are essential to foster peace and reconciliation within communities affected by violence and division, he noted.

Stating that Ethiopia and Nigeria are culturally diverse nations, Reverend Wuye pointed out how individuals can coexist harmoniously by embracing each other's beliefs, cultures, languages, and religions.

He emphasized the crucial role of religious institutions and leaders in promoting lasting peace in Africa and globally.

"Together as African religious leaders, we can promote peace in Africa; here in Ethiopia, the seat of the African Union, we want to contribute our quarter to peace in Africa and also we have come to learn from Ethiopia, peaceful religious harmony that is on the ground. We are really happy to be here."

He further stated that Ethiopia and Nigeria exemplify how individuals can coexist in harmony by embracing one another and acknowledging and respecting each other's beliefs, cultures, languages, and religions.

The Ambassadors of the Golden Rule acknowledged that achieving peace is challenging when humanity faces both internal and external struggles, asserting that religious institutions and their leaders hold a crucial responsibility in alleviating the challenges our world encounters, even if complete resolution is unattainable.

Finally, he conveyed that the youth in Africa must be nurtured in constructive and peaceful ways to mitigate these issues.