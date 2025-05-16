Ethiopia Steps Up Commitment to UN Peacekeeping With New Pledges

15 May 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopia has reaffirmed commitment to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping missions with new pledges to continue providing additional military and police unites.

Ethiopian delegation led by Defense Minister Eng. Aisha Mohammed participated at the UN Ministerial Peace Keeping Forum held in Berlin, Germany.

Ethiopia's Ministry of Defense said in a press release sent to ENA, Aisha vowed additional supports to the United Nations Peacekeeping mission during this high-level meeting.

Accordingly, Ethiopia will deploy additional military and police units as per the request that will be made by the UN.

She also reaffirmed her country's commitment to continue providing trainings through its International Peacekeeping Training Institute.

In particular, the minister assured that the institute will continue to focus on training female peacekeepers.

The two-day high-level meeting held with the objective of improving the UN peacekeeping concluded today, according to the ministry.

