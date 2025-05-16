Nigeria: TikToker Remanded in Prison for Defaming Ondo FRSC Official

The Akure Division of the Magistrates' Court in Ondo State on Thursday remanded a TikTok content creator, Mr Emmanuel Ajibade, at Olokuta Correctional Centre over alleged cyberbullying of a Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) official.

Ajibade was dragged before the court by the police after he allegedly committed the offence on April 24, 2025.

The police prosecutor in charge of the case, Taiwo Oniyere, had told the court that the defendant and others at large committed the offence at the Higher Height Area, Orita Obele in Akure.

Inspector Oniyere said Ajibade conspired together with intent to commit felony to wit cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and defamation.

He alleged that the defendant spread falsehoods via checkers69 on TikTok to cause annoyance, inconvenience, danger, insults, and criminal defamation.

"His actions also resulted in intimidation, enmity and hatred, ill will and needless anxiety for Ibitoye Samuel, an official of FRSC in the state," Oniyere said.

According to him, the offence was punishable under Section 27(b) and Section 24(b) of the Cyber Crime (Provision and Prevention) Act, 2015, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria.

Oniyere, however, prayed the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre, saying pending further investigation about his alleged offence.

Counsel to the defendant, A.F Awala, asked the Magistrate to allow him to file a counter-affidavit to the application of the police prosecutor.

In her verdict, Chief Magistrate Olateju Odenusi-Fadeyi ordered Ajibade to be remanded till June 27, 2025, pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Odenusi-Fadeyi explained that the order was based on her ruling on the application of an affidavit submitted by the prosecution counsel and a counter-affidavit submitted by the defendant's counsel.

"I have listened to the affidavit and counter-affidavit of both the prosecution and the defence counsel," Odenusi-Fadeyi said.

"I, hereby, order the remand of the defendant in Olokuta Correctional Centre, pending the legal advice from the DPP," she said.