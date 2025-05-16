Ethiopia Pushes for Unesco Global Geopark Status for Its Geo-Heritage Sites

Addis Ababa, — Efforts are being exerted to make Ethiopian geo-heritage sites become UNESCO Global Geoparks, Tourism State Minister Sileshi Girma announced. ministry.

The state minister said that Ethiopia has launched a concerted effort to have its significant geological sites designated as UNESCO Global Geoparks.

As part of this initiative, the ministry has partnered with UNESCO that hosted a training session for international scholars on May 13 and 14, 2025.

The training, held under the theme "UNESCO Global Geoparks and the Role of Geotourism in Sustainable Development," was followed by site visits for officials from federal and regional tourism bodies, Ethiopian geotourism professionals, and UNESCO experts.

These visits showcased key locations, including the archaeological sites of Tiya and Melka Kunture, alongside significant geological heritage sites in the Central Ethiopian Region.

During the site visits, Sileshi highlighted Ethiopia's numerous locations with clearly visible and demonstrable geological formations.

He noted that Geopark development is a nascent sector in the country, but emphasized ongoing efforts to register these valuable sites within the international geopark network.

The state minister also stressed the importance of exploring new tourism avenues like geotourism, beyond the traditional focus on culture, history, and select natural attractions.

He added that the tourism sector's benefits are expanding due to increasingly professional management.

Sileshi noted that numerous heritages are being developed into tourism destinations, with parks being preserved and equipped with necessary infrastructure to become tourism hubs.

This development, he emphasized, is also unlocking opportunities in previously lesser-known areas, directly benefiting local communities and improving livelihoods.

Ethiopia boasts a wealth of geotourism resources, including notable sites like Sof Omar Cave, Gheralta, Konso, Afar, the Bale Mountains, and the Northern Highlands National Parks, the state minister pointed out.

He further stated that while UNESCO has recognized 229 Global Geoparks across 50 countries, only two are in Africa.