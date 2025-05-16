Nigeria: Fagbemi, Kekere-Ekun, Pantami to Headline Mulan Conference in Kwara

15 May 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Mumini Abdulkareem, Ilorin

Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kudirat Kekere-Ekun; and former Minister of Communications, Prof Isa Pantami, are among top dignitaries expected to headline the 2024 national conference of the Muslim Lawyers' Association of Nigeria (MULAN) in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Others billed to speak at the event include Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq; Prof AbdulMajeed Alaro; Prof Yusuf Olaolu Ali (SAN); and AbdulAzeez Oladosu of the University of Ibadan.

The three-day conference, themed "Artificial Intelligence, Law and Religion in Nigeria," will run from Friday to Sunday, drawing over 1,200 Muslim lawyers nationwide.

Speaking with journalists on Thursday evening, MULAN President, Saidu Muhammad Tundun-Wada, said the event aims to deepen understanding of AI's impact on legal frameworks, Islamic jurisprudence, ethical conduct, and societal values.

"AI is no longer a distant future, it is already shaping legal research, judicial processes, security systems, and public policy. We want Muslim lawyers to understand AI not as a threat, but as a tool that complements both our profession and faith," he said.

The MULAN president who spoke through the second Vice President, Tijjani Sanda, noted that the conference would examine how AI interacts with religious principles and constitutional values, while addressing key ethical and regulatory questions.

Key objectives include equipping participants with insights into emerging technologies, engaging policymakers and scholars in open dialogue, and developing resolutions to guide ethical AI integration in legal and religious spheres.

The MULAN president also praised the chairman of the planning committee, Kehinde K. Eleja (SAN), for his leadership and commitment to the success of the conference.

