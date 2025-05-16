Egypt Condemns Ongoing Violations By Israeli Occupation Against Palestinian Civilians

The Arab Republic of Egypt expresses its utmost condemnation of the continued horrific crimes committed by the Israeli occupation against innocent, unarmed Palestinian civilians in the Gaza Strip, and the bombing of civilian and medical facilities in the Strip, which resulted in the killing of more than one hundred Palestinians today.

The Arab Republic of Egypt warns of the consequences of these practices, which have become the main reason for the absence of security and stability in the Middle East region, and holds the Israeli government accountable for the consequences of the continued multiple violations of the most basic rules of international humanitarian law.

The Arab Republic of Egypt highlights the shared responsibility of the international community to confront the ongoing injustice faced by the Palestinian people under occupation, which contradicts all human values and purposes. It reiterates its call for the necessity of activating the concept of accountability, and finding appropriate mechanisms and means to protect the Palestinian people, support their steadfastness, and restore their usurped rights, in a manner that contributes to preserving the credibility of the rules-based international order and prevents its collapse.