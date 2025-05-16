South Africa: Intercape Urges Parliament to Act on Bus Attacks - South African News Briefs - May 16, 2025

Intercape Pleads with Parliament to Intervene in Bus Attack Crisis

Intercape, a long-distance bus company, has urged Parliament to intervene in ongoing attacks on its buses, reports SABC News. Advocate Kate Hofmeyr, representing Intercape, told Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee that despite court directives, the SAPS has failed to act and called for parliamentary accountability. Hofmeyr told shocked MPs that after more than 200 cases, including the murder of a bus driver, had been opened by Intercape, SAPS has done nothing to solve anything. In response, police officials said they are implementing a safety plan, including bus escorts on certain routes, and have made 11 arrests out of 76 active investigations. Deputy Police Minister Polly Boshielo said the challenge of limited resources and growing demands for escorts from other transport sectors.

Police Hunt Gang After Foiled White River Cash Heist

Police in Mpumalanga have launched an investigation following a foiled cash-in-transit robbery near White River, during which security guards shot two alleged robbers, reports IOL. One suspect died at the scene, while another is recovering under police guard. The suspects, part of an armed group, fled after a shootout, with two rifles recovered and their getaway vehicle later found abandoned in Swalala. No money was stolen. The police urge anyone with further information regarding the whereabouts of the outstanding suspects to report anonymously , assuring confidentiality.

Outrage as Butchery Manager Gets Bail in Drain Acid Attack on Teenager

Residents of Woodlands have expressed outrage after Nuruddin Tembe, the manager of Mitchell's Moslem Butchery, was granted R1,000 bail following his arrest for allegedly giving a 17-year-old boy drain acid to drink, reports EWN. Tembe, 53, appeared in the Mitchells Plain Magistrates Court on an attempted murder charge after the incident, which left teenager Fayaad Norton hospitalized. Community leader Raafiqah Ganger, speaking outside the court, said Tembe poses a danger to the community and criticized the justice system for releasing him. The case has been postponed to 12 August 2025 for further investigation.

