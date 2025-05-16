Namibia: Ex-MP's Family Clarifies Funeral Disappointment

The family of former Swapo parliamentarian and long-serving Okahao constituency councillor Isai Kapenambili says their disappointment following his recent death was not due to the denial of a state-funded funeral, but rather the lack of timely communication from the National Honours Advisory Committee.

Speaking to The Namibian yesterday, Kapenambili's nephew, Epafras Anyolo, clarified that the family had not expected a state-funded funeral.

"The family of the late honourable Isai Paulus Kapenambili did not complain because he was not conferred a state-funded funeral. We know that many fallen veterans have not received one, for reasons best known to the state," Anyolo said.

He said the family was disheartened by what they described as an unexplained delay in communication from the National Honours Advisory Committee, following a formal request submitted by Omusati governor Erginus Endjala.

According to Anyolo, Endjala submitted a request on 28 April 2025 for Kapenambili to be accorded an official funeral. However, the committee only responded on 8 May - nearly two weeks later - and the response was hand-delivered the next day, just an hour before the memorial service was scheduled to begin.

"Why did it take two weeks for the committee to respond? Only to then refer us to the veterans' affairs office and ask us to wait another week? Who does that?" he asked.

Anyolo also cited comments made by Okahao constituency councillor Leonard Shikulo, who told mourners that he had met defence minister Frans Kapofi on 8 May and informed him of Kapenambili's death.

Anyolo speculated that the committee's response may have only followed that ministerial intervention.

The family says the only support ultimately offered was a "veteran funeral" valued at N$5 500.

"Is this what we now call a 'veteran funeral'? So, Mr Frans Kapofi feels this is sufficient to offer veterans a dignified send-off? Please find a better term that reflects the worth of such support," said Anyolo.

He called for greater transparency from the National Honours Advisory Committee, urging the body to publish the criteria it uses to evaluate requests for official funerals.

"Each veteran should be given the opportunity to submit their profile while alive, and the committee should assess and confirm their status. That way, families are not left in limbo at the time of passing, and expectations created by the system are managed," he said.

Executive director in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs and chairperson of the National Honours Advisory Committee Annely Haiphene wrote to Endjala last week that she had received Endjala's letter dated 28 April 2025, in which the governor requested the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs to confer Kapenambili an official funeral.

"Please be informed that the National Honours Advisory Committee has assessed the various attributes of the late Mr Kapenambili before arriving at the determination that the family of the late Mr Kapenambili should proceed with arrangements for a veteran funeral," Haiphene wrote.

She further advised the family to contact the department of veterans affairs for funeral arrangements.

Kapenambili passed on 23 April and was buried last weekend.