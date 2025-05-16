Namibia: N$56-Million Checkpoint Unjustifiable, Says Former MP

Former member of parliament and Rally for Democracy and Progress president Mike Kavekotora has criticised the construction of the N$56-million Okahandja checkpoint, calling it unjustifiable.

The police have defended its decision to forge ahead with the construction despite public scrutiny, arguing that the total cost of the Okahandja-Windhoek checkpoint, at the Okapuka roadblock, will only be determined once the project is completed, and that the public will be provided a detailed cost analysis upon completion "if needed".

The former lawmaker labelled the approach irresponsible, adding that this has become a trend for numerous government projects.

"Here is a police official tasked with ensuring law and order, yet they are asking the taxpayers to give them a blank check only to be accounted for once everything has been said and done. Are they willing to subject their own resources to the same principle?" he told The Namibian on Tuesday.

The checkpoint's design includes holding cells and staff offices, with funds sourced from the Road Fund Administration.

The project tender has been awarded to Otesa Civil Engineering, which is responsible for constructing the second and third phase of the main road from Windhoek to Okahandja.

In 2022, Kavekotora tabled a motion in parliament seeking an investigation into why government projects' costs at completion are significantly higher than the original tender amount.

He has urged president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah to ensure officials are held accountable, emphasising that scarce government resources should address societal needs, not impress visitors.

"If these types of dealings continue with impunity, then the president must forget rooting out corruption," he says.

He says the president must insist project sponsors reveal the design concepts and subject this to independent quantity surveyors.

"We don't have proper hospitals, how do you justify such reckless spending?" he questioned.

Economist Josef Sheehama describes the construction of the roadblock checkpoint as a great initiative, but cautions against investing significant amounts of money into non-urgent matters, particularly checkpoints which do not generate revenue.

"It is ridiculous to spend N$56 million building a checkpoint. Okahandja-Windhoek needs a good checkpoint with personnel accommodations and overnight cells because Windhoek is the capital, but it is not urgent," he told The Namibian yesterday.

Sheehama said Namibia cannot afford the N$56 million checkpoint, especially given the dilapidated state of its medical and educational systems and the shortage of prescription medications.

This money, he said, can be used to construct hospitals and referral clinics in rural areas to create a healthy nation where everyone can obtain essential medications.

He said the government can create a more sustainable, equal and healthy community by investing in health and educational systems, which is more important than building a checkpoint that will deter criminals but that will not benefit the people.

Sheehama stated that health should not be viewed as an economic burden, but rather as contributing to economic growth and stability. Health systems, unlike police checkpoints, Sheehama said, have a positive impact on economic development and communities.

"I am aware that checkpoints are also beneficial to the economy since they increase security and stability. However, taking care of Namibians' health can significantly contribute to local and national economic development, as poor health can negatively impact productivity," he said.

Sheehama said investing in medicine for all hospitals is crucial, more so than constructing a checkpoint.