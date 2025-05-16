Mauritius: First Meeting of National Road Safety Council, a Major Step Towards Enhancing Road Safety

The newly reconstituted National Road Safety Council (NRSC), held its first meeting, yesterday in Port Louis, in the presence of the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed.

The meeting, chaired by barrister-at-law, Mr Zeeshan Haider Rajani, brought together high-level representatives from the Ministry of Health and Wellness; Ministry of Education and Human Resource; Traffic Management Road Safety Unit; Attorney-General's Office; Mauritius Police Force; National Land Transport Authority; Road Development Authority; Association of Urban Authorities; District Councils; Motor Insurance Business; and those engaged in the Road Transport industry.

The NRSC, which marks a decisive step toward enhancing road safety, reducing road traffic fatalities, and fostering a culture of responsible road use nationwide, has been reconstituted for a period of two years. It has been established as a strategic body to oversee the implementation of comprehensive road safety policies, promote inter-agency collaboration, and guide the national response to road traffic challenges. The Council forms part of Mauritius' commitment to the United Nations Decade of Action for Road Safety (2021-2030), with the objective of reducing road traffic deaths and serious injuries by 50% by 2030.

In his opening address, Minister Mahomed underscored the urgency of coordinated, sustained action to address the root causes of road accidents and develop a safer, more disciplined road culture across the country. He indicated that there are some 700,000 road drivers and riders in Mauritius recalling that every year, too many lives are lost or irreparably changed due to road accidents--many of which are preventable. Government prioritises road safety and is determined to put safety at the heart of the transport sector's agenda, he said.

Mr Mahomed emphasised the Council's multifaceted mandate, outlining a series of bold initiatives designed to transform the road safety landscape in Mauritius. They are:

1. Penalty Points System and Driving Licence Counterpart

The Ministry of Land Transport is working on the reintroduction of the Penalty Points System, leveraging modern technology to automatically record infractions, flag habitual offenders, and ensure that road traffic regulations are enforced efficiently and transparently. This will be supported by the introduction of a Driving Licence Counterpart, a document or digital system that will store driving histories and allow for accurate point tracking.

2. Graduated Licensing Scheme

In recognition of the higher risk associated with inexperienced drivers, a Graduated Licensing Scheme will be developed. This system will enable new drivers to gain experience under lower-risk conditions, progressing through stages before receiving a full driving licence.

3. Education for School children and Road Users

Minister Mahomed laid emphasis on the critical role of education and awareness in promoting road safety. He pointed out that the new generation is well-versed with road regulations since road safety education has been integrated in the school curriculum. The aim is to cultivate responsible behaviour from an early age and reinforce the importance of following road safety rules.

4. Pedestrian Safety and Awareness

As regards accidents involving pedestrians, Minister Mahomed said that they are among the most vulnerable road users. He highlighted the need for dedicated pedestrian education programmes adding that pedestrians should understand their rights and responsibilities, such as avoiding the use of headphones while walking and adopting safer crossing behaviours, particularly in high-risk areas.

5. Emergency Medical Response

He also underlined the need to ensure faster deployment of health officers and emergency medical personnel to accident sites. Improved coordination among traffic police, hospitals, and emergency services is vital to reduce response time and increase survival rates for accident victims, he said.

6. Helmet Safety Standards

While reaffirming Government's commitment to enforcing the use of helmets that meet international safety standards, the Minister emphasised the need to educate motorcyclists on the dangers of substandard helmets and the importance of proper helmet use in preventing fatal head injuries.

Mr Mahomed concluded the meeting with a strong call for unity and sustained engagement. He stated that the focus will be on the 'Three E' approach namely: Engineering, Enforcement, and Education which is a well-established approach to reducing road accidents. Engineering focuses on improving road infrastructure and vehicle safety; Enforcement on traffic laws; and Education on safe driving practices. By addressing these three areas, road safety can be significantly improved, he added.