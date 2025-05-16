Mauritius: New Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Port Louis Take Office

The oath-taking ceremony for the newly elected Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor of Port Louis was held yesterday at the Municipal City Council of Port-Louis, in Port Louis. The positions of Lord Mayor and Deputy Lord Mayor were officially assumed by Mr Aslam Adam Hosenally, and Mr Giovanni Hensley Laclé, respectively.

The Deputy Prime Minister, Mr Paul Raymond Bérenger; the Minister of Housing and Lands, Mr Shakeel Mohamed; the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mr Ashok Kumar Subron; the Minister of Labour and Industrial Relations, Mr Muhammad Reza Cassam Uteem; the Minister of Land Transport, Mr Mahomed Osman Cassam Mahomed; the Minister of Gender Equality and Family Welfare, Mrs Marie Arianne Navarre-Marie; the Minister of Industry, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Sayed Muhammad Aadil Ameer Meea; the Minister of Local Government, Mr Ranjiv Woochit; the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mr Mahendra Gondeea; Junior Ministers; Members of Parliament and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

In his inaugural speech, Lord Mayor Hosenally emphasised the new team's commitment to tackling Port Louis's challenges by focusing on creating a greener and more inclusive city. He pledged unity and dedication to serve the residents of the City.

Furthermore, the Lord Mayor underscored the importance of involving citizens and committed to promoting open communication between residents and the Municipal Council through public meetings and committees. He encouraged people to actively contribute their ideas for improving the City.

His priorities comprise strengthening public safety, upgrading sports and cultural infrastructure, revitalising neglected areas, launching a night market, and introducing a theatre festival to celebrate the city's cultural diversity.

Mr Hosenally recalled that the mission of the newly elected members of the Municipal City Council of Port-Louis is to restore Port Louis's dignity and vibrancy through rebuilding and innovation to meet citizens' aspirations. Acknowledging upcoming challenges, the Lord Mayor reaffirmed the administration's commitment to transparent, ambitious projects and called for collaboration and active citizen involvement in the city's development.

For his part, the Deputy Lord Mayor expressed his commitment to restoring Port Louis's former prestige and pride. He highlighted concerns over abandoned land, the spread of Chikungunya, poor lighting, and the quality and durability of new buildings.

Mr Laclé emphasised the need for the Municipal Council to take greater responsibility in addressing issues to improve the city's condition and safety.

The elections for Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Quatre-Bornes were also held yesterday evening. Mr. Rudy Brian Kennoo was elected as Mayor, while Mr. Jameel Ahmad Foondun, was appointed Deputy Mayor.