Mauritius and China to Further Strengthen Bilateral Relations

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the People's Republic of China to Mauritius, Dr Huang Shifang, called on the Prime Minister, Dr Navinchandra Ramgoolam, this afternoon at the New Treasury Building in Port Louis.

In a statement Ambassador Huang highlighted that the strengthening of the Mauritius-China relations was at the fore of discussions with Prime Minister Ramgoolam. She pointed out that Mauritius possesses strategic advantages and expressed confidence that there will be broad prospects for future collaboration between the two countries.

Speaking about the Mauritius-China Free Trade Agreement (FTA), the Ambassador pointed out that this was the first FTA between China and a country of the African continent. The FTA, aiming at strengthening bilateral ties and exploring new trade and investment opportunities, can be enhanced so that both parties make better use of it in the future, she added.

As the new Chinese Ambassador to Mauritius, Dr Huang said that she is fully committed to deepening full-fledged exchanges and cooperation between China and Mauritius, and to further elevating the bilateral strategic partnership.