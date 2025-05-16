Nigeria: I'd Have Been a Journalist If I Wasn't a Musician - Davido

Afrobeats superstar David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido has revealed that if he had not pursued a career in music, he would have become a journalist.

Davido said the journalism aligns with his love for media, communication, and curiosity.

The multi-award-winning artist made the disclosure during a recent interview with an Atlanta, US-based radio station, 96.1 The Beat, which began trending online on Thursday.

"I like promo, I like conversations," Davido said during the interview. "A lot of people don't know that I studied Marketing apart from Business Management. I like to market myself, I love to talk. If I had a podcast, I talk for like three to four days," he said laughing.

Known for his consistent media presence and interactive online personality, Davido explained that engaging with the press and the public was something he genuinely enjoys, and a responsibility he believed comes with being a public figure.

"I just feel like it's part of being an artist. A lot of big artists don't do press, but I do because I can talk. But some people just don't want to talk," he noted.

Davido, who currently holds the title of the most-followed African artist on Instagram, attributed his digital dominance to intentional effort.

"A lot of people in my position would just sit down and let everything work for them. People be asking me why I have the most followers, it's because I'm working," he said. "I know how hard Beyoncé will work with all the money she got."

He also highlighted his inquisitive nature and constant drive for knowledge, both of which, he said, point to his unrealised dream of becoming a journalist.

"When people meet me, I like to have conversations, I like to know things, I like information. Even at home, I'm also researching. If I wasn't doing music, I would definitely be in journalism," Davido added.