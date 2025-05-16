Nigeria: VeryDarkMan Re-Arraigned Over Alleged Cyberbullying of Iyabo Ojo, Tonto Dikeh, Others

Controversial social media personality, Martins Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), was on Thursday re-arraigned before a Federal High Court in Abuja over multiple allegations of cyberbullying against several public figures, including Nollywood actresses Iyabo Ojo and Tonto Dikeh.

VeryDarkMan appeared before Justice Musa Liman on a five-count charge bordering on cyberstalking, cyberbullying, and the dissemination of false and offensive content via his Instagram handle, @verydarkblackman. He pleaded not guilty to all charges.

This marked his second arraignment on the matter. VDM was initially arraigned on May 22, 2024, before Justice Mobolaji Olajuwon. However, following Justice Olajuwon's transfer to another judicial division, the case marked FHC/ABJ/CR/140/2024 was reassigned to Justice Liman.

The charges stemmed from alleged posts and videos made between October 2023 and March 2024, in which VeryDarkMan purportedly made defamatory and offensive remarks against various individuals, including Nigerian producer and singer Samuel Oguachuba, popularly known as Samklef, and unnamed senior law enforcement and legislative officials.

On Count 1 of the charges, VeryDarkMan was accused of intentionally publishing a video on October 13, 2023, aimed at threatening and bullying Samklef.

Count 2 stated that On October 29, 2023, he allegedly posted a video containing indecent and menacing remarks about actress Iyabo Ojo. In the video, he claimed that "one Iyabo Ojo is having an indecent sexual relationship with her daughter."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Count 2, VeryDarkMan, on January 19, 2024, allegedly made false accusations against Tonto Dikeh, claiming she was involved in the criminal misappropriation of funds from the "Justice for Mohbad" crowdfunding campaign, and identified her as the person behind the anonymous gossip blog, Gistlover.

On Count 4, the defendant on March 19, 2024, allegedly shared videos containing "insulting and annoying remarks" about Deputy Inspectors-General of Police and members of the National Assembly.

Recall that VeryDarkman was first remanded in custody after his initial arraignment but was granted bail on June 10, 2024, in the sum of ₦10 million, with two sureties. The sureties were required to be employees of reputable companies or Level 17 officers in the federal civil service with proof of tax clearance for the past three years.

During Thursday's hearing, VeryDarkMan's counsel and human rights activist, Deji Adeyanju, requested that the defendant be allowed to continue on the existing bail conditions previously set by Justice Olajuwon.

Police prosecutor Victor Okoye did not oppose the request, and Justice Liman granted the application, affirming the continuation of the earlier bail terms.

The court, therefore, scheduled July 24, 2025, for the commencement of the trial.