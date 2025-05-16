Rwanda: Prosecution Seeks Nine-Year Sentence for Fatakumavuta

Nyarugenge Intermediate Court began hearings on May 15 in the case involving vlogger Jean Bosco Sengabo, commonly known as Fatakumavuta, who is facing multiple charges, with prosecutors requesting a nine-year prison sentence.

Sengabo faces five charges: public insult, drug use, discrimination, defamation, and spreading rumors. According to Prosecution, the alleged crimes were committed through YouTube and other social media platforms during various occasions in 2023 and 2024. During the hearing, prosecutors detailed incidents in which Sengabo is said to have insulted artist Benjamin Mugisha, alias The Ben, through interviews, describing him as "crying baby", criticizing his fashion sense and vocal abilities, and predicting his wedding would be terrible.

Additionally, Prosecution highlighted that he said another artist, Bahati, married an "old and poor woman from the diaspora." They also cited an interview where Sengabo disparaged musician Ngabo Medard, popularly known as Meddy, alleging that Meddy refused to admit living with his wife before marriage.

Prosecution also accused him of spreading rumors, saying that The Ben failed to pay bride price. It was further alleged that Sengabo demanded money from The Ben to avoid further slander.

On the drug use charge, Prosecution claimed that a report by RFI indicated Sengabo had 298 grams of illegal substances in his system. However, Sengabo refuted this claim, stating he was never tested for drugs and did not acknowledge the report. He requested for a drug test during his detention, which he said was not conducted.

Prosecution concluded by arguing that the crimes constituted a criminal conspiracy, justifying the nine-year prison sentence. Under Rwandan law, criminal conspiracy can lead to cumulative sentencing for each crime, though the total term cannot exceed twice the maximum sentence for the most serious offense.

In his defense, Sengabo argued that his social media analysis is protected under Rwandan media laws. He denied ownership of the accounts alleged to have defamed people, asserting that he maintained good conduct in his 15 years in the media. His lawyer added that the complaint filed by The Ben's legal team on May 29, 2023, led to Sengab's arrest on October 18, 2024, without any formal drug testing.

However, prosecutors maintained that the RFI report was legitimate as three certified medical experts were involved. The test was reportedly carried out on October 21, 2024.

Regarding the discrimination charge, Sengabo emphasized his awareness of the dangers of discrimination. Sengabo, citing his role as a family man and his struggle with diabetes, pleaded for release.

The court is expected to deliver its verdict on June 6.