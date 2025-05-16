Rwanda: Six Major Infrastructure Projects to Be Funded Under Rwf600bn Budget

The government has allocated Rwf615 billion for infrastructure development in the 2025/2026 fiscal year, according to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure.

This amount, which is 5 per cent less than the budget for infrastructure in 2024/25, represents over 8 per cent of Rwf7 trillion proposed budget for the upcoming year.

The funding is expected to finance various utility projects for improving water and electricity access, sanitation, as well as transport and housing.

Below are six are major infrastructure projects to be funded in the next fiscal year.

1. Modern Nduba landfill

Under sanitation subsector, over Rwf11 billion has been earmarked for Nduba landfill project. It is in line with ensuring proper management of waste in Kigali.

It is projected that the facility, which will be near the existing Nduba landfill in Gasabo District, will cover more than 50 hectares of land, with a fence, and will not be an open dumpsite.

Nduba landfill receives about 600 tonnes of waste per day from different parts of Kigali, according to data from the Water and Sanitation Corporation (WASAC).

2. Construction of Kigali centralised sewerage system

The project, meant for effective sewage management in Kigali, was allocated Rwf4.9 billion for 2025/26. So far, over Rwf15.4 billion has been spent on this project, which is expected to cost an estimated at least Rwf77 billion, according to WASAC.

In April 2024, Dominique Murekezi, Ag. Managing Director at WASAC Development, told The New Times that the Kigali Centralised Sewerage System will be built by China Railway Construction Engineering Group (CRCEG).

The project, he said, works started in August 2023 with a thorough study and site setup at Giticyinyoni in Nyarugenge District, indicating that it will cover a network of about 90 kilometres across the City of Kigali and have a wastewater treatment plant with a capacity to treat 12,000 cubic metres per day.

He said at the time that the project would be implemented within 30 months to be completed in February 2026.

Officials from the WASAC and the City of Kigali said on Wednesday, May 14, that the construction of the sewage system will begin in June.

3. Kigali Urban Transport Improvement (KUTI) project

The Kigali Urban Transport Improvement (KUTI) is aimed at enhancing efficiency, inclusivity and safety of road transport mobility in the capital city. Some Rwf2.5 billion has been allocated for the project in 2025/26.

The project aims at improving transport infrastructure and services in the City of Kigali, including the upgrading of seven selected junctions namely Chez Lando, Gishushu, Gisozi, Nyabugogo, Rwandex, Sonatubes and Kibagabaga.

It is implemented in partnership with the African Development Bank (AfDB), which approved a loan of $100 million (approx. Rwf142 billion) in early December to finance its execution.

According to Rwanda Transport Development Agency (RTDA), the project implementation period was expected to be five years since the loan approval, with its overall cost estimated at $279 million (approx. Rwf386 billion).

4. Kigali Logistics Platform Connectivity Development

The total funding required for the implementation of Kigali Logistics Platform Connectivity Development project is $139.9 million, with its completion expected in 2030, according to the Ministry of Infrastructure. Some Rwf3 billion will be spent on the World Bank-funded project in 2025/26.

The project will provide connectivity to the logistics platform at Masaka to expand the traffic capacity in a safe, convenient, and cost-effective manner and promote regional and international trade.

It will rehabilitate 69 kilometres of roads to link Masaka to Bugesera Industrial Park.

5. Upgrading Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka

For the next fiscal year, the government has earmarked more than Rwf16 billion for teh project to upgrade the 10-km Prince House-Giporoso-Masaka road in 2025/26, according to information from the Ministry of Infrastructure.

The upgrade of the road consists of expanding it to four lanes from the current two and the construction of a 1.2-kilometre flyover. All this is meant to help check the increasing traffic on the road, according to officials.

The total budget for the project is 437.12 million Chinese Yuan, which is approximately $60.5 million or Rwf86 billion, the ministry says.

The project will be financed by China and is expected to be completed in July 2028.

6. Delivery of Nkombo boat

Nkombo boat valued at more than $3 million (approx. Rwf5.7 billion currently) is expected to be delivered to residents of Nkombo island in Lake Kivu in 2025/26. This is thanks to an allocation of more than Rwf1 billion to complete the required financing.

The boat is intended to improve maritime transport for the residents of the island, which is one of the 18 sectors in Rusizi District.

The highly anticipated boat was initially scheduled for completion in April 2019, but it faced persistent delays.