Rwanda: RIB Returns Over 300 Stolen Mobile Phones to Owners, Urges Vigilance

Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) recovered and returned 322 mobile phones - worth over Rwf77 million - to the owners, on May 15.

The handover was done at RIB's Remera station where 19 suspects linked to fraud-related cases, including mobile phone theft, were paraded, with law enforcement officers urging the public to be more responsible for their belongings as recovery is not always guaranteed.

According to RIB spokesperson Thierry Murangira, not all stolen phones were recovered.

"These crimes can be avoided, apart from exceptional cases," Murangira said, citing an example where a bride lost her phone during her wedding.

"The bride was getting ready with her bridesmaids, and a woman they didn't know but who appeared trustworthy joined them. They left their phones and valuables with her, believing she would watch over them."

"She was dressed beautifully in wedding attire, so no one questioned her presence. But when they returned, she had packed everything and disappeared. None of them knew her identity."

Murangira added that a similar case involved a well-groomed man at a wedding ceremony who charmed guests and later took off with their belongings. "Afterwards, victims blamed each other, assuming someone must have known him. These fraudsters are skilled storytellers."

"Thieves don't have a particular look. Just because someone appears decent doesn't mean they can be trusted. I have heard someone say, 'Is RIB not responsible for protecting my belongings?' But it's crucial to avoid giving thieves the opportunity, because recovery is never guaranteed."

He also advised people to be cautious when dropping someone at a gate, late at night, as thieves may lie in wait.

Leaving valuable items such as laptops or phones in car boots increases the risk of theft, he added, noting that some theft occurs due to negligence in crowded spaces where victims fail to secure their belongings properly.

Other incidents involve trickery, such as a thief feigning to be asking for the time or inquiring about goods in shops while distracting sellers so as to steal from them when their attention is diverted.