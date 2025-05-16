South Africa: Low Arrest Figures for Attacks On Long-Haul Buses Concerns Police Committee

press release

The Committee on Police is concerned by the low arrest figures of the perpetrators of attacks and extortion on long-haul buses despite clear evidence provided by bus companies. The committee held a fruitful engagement with the Golden Arrow bus service and the Intercape bus company following numerous reports of violence against those bus companies and various litigations against the South African Police Service.

"While we acknowledge the comprehensive work done by the police to implement mitigating initiatives to protect bus companies and their commuters, it remains concerning that of the 300 cases reported between Golden Arrow and Intercape, no arrest has been made by the police. What is even more worrying is that among the 300 cases there is a murder case that has not been solved as yet. The arrest and prosecution of perpetrators is the only logical deterrence against such cowardly acts, and the lack of movement in this regard is worrying," said Mr Ian Cameron, the Chairperson of the committee.

The committee highlighted the concern that, in the case of the attacks on Intercape, the taxi industry has been left to act with impunity and outside the confines of the law. This, according to the committee, is unacceptable and sets a bad precedent that will be difficult to overcome. The committee has thus resolved that SAPS provide periodical updates on progress of the investigations.

Meanwhile, the committee acknowledged intervention by the SAPS to provide escort and police visibility, these interventions are not sustainable in the long term. It is on this basis that the committee has called on the police to institute intelligence-led policing to ensure that perpetrators are arrested. Furthermore, there should be a data-driven approach to policing that focuses on ensuring adequate resourcing of hotspot areas.

Extortions, in this case focusing on long-haul buses, have proved to be a major economic constraint to businesses that provide necessary transport services. It is unacceptable that people are robbed of the opportunity to make a choice about the mode of transport they want to use to reach their destination.

The committee appreciated the collaboration with communities that provide information that is critical to stopping acts of crime. The committee has always maintained that community collaborations are critical in combating crime as they are closer to information and are able to provide timeous information to stop crime.

Meanwhile, the experience with Golden Arrow has proven the importance of collaborations with local government to combat crime. The installation of security cameras and linkage to the city's command centre can be a valuable force multiplier and an enabler for faster response times. The committee has encouraged closer collaboration with all spheres of government as crime requires a joint effort to overcome.

The committee has also called for enhanced communications between the SAPS and bus companies to share information about interventions that the police are making in combating extortion against their businesses.

As the committee continues its oversight over extortion, it has become clear that there remains a disconnect between plans and actual implementation of programmes. The low arrest and conviction rate of extortion-related crimes is an area of concern that must be urgently arrested.