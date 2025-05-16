Rwanda's Ngoga Re-Elected FIFA Ethics Committee Chairman

15 May 2025
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edmund Okai Gyimah

Former Prosecutor General Martin Ngoga was Thursday, May 15, re-elected chairman of the Investigatory Chamber of the Ethics Committee of the world football governing body (FIFA).

Ngoga was elected during the 75th FIFA Congress held in Asuncion in Paraguay.

The annual event drew representatives from all 211 FIFA Member Associations, who deliberated on a range of pressing football matters. They also discussed impending global competitions such as the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup in the US.

Until his election, he was serving as the chairperson of the Investigatory chamber of FIFA Ethics Committee, a position he held since May 2021 when he was first elected during the 71st FIFA Congress.

The independent Ethics Committee is one of FIFA's judicial bodies. It is primarily responsible for investigating possible infringements of the FIFA Code of Ethics. Since 2012, it has been divided into two separate chambers - the investigatory chamber and the adjudicatory chamber.

There were elections in other key committees within FIFA namely Appeal Committee, Disciplinary Committee and the Governance, Audit and Compliance Committee.

Ngoga, an astute lawyer and a politician, is the former speaker for East African Legislative Assembly and an ex- Prosecutor General of Rwanda and Special Representative to International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda.

Other members on the FIFA Ethics Committee are Bruno de Vita from Canada (deputy chairperson), Parusuraman Subramanian from Malaysia (Vice chairperson), Jiahong He from China as member, Argentina's Mariana Idrogo member, Janet Katisya from Kenya (member), Chrissa Sevastopoulou from Greece (member), Yordis Sordis from Panama (member), and John Tougon from Vanuatu (member).

