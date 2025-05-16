South Sudan Quashes Salva Kiir 'Death' Reports

The country's Foreign Ministry dismissed rumors spreading on social media that President Salva Kiir had passed away.

South Sudan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation on Thursday moved to dispel reports that President Salva Kiir had passed away.

While there has been online speculation regarding the health of the 73-year-old leader, the foreign ministry said Kiir "is alive, well and fully engaging in the service of the nation."

'False and malicious reports' condemned

The ministry "categorically and strongly denies the false and malicious reports circulating on social media claiming that His Excellency President Salva Kiir Mayardit has passed away," it said in a statement issued on Facebook.

According to the ministry statement Kiir "continues to carry out his presidential duties with vigor, commitment, sound health and complete fitness."

It went on to condemn what it called the "deliberate spread of misinformation aimed at creating unnecessary panic, confusion and instability."

Late on Wednesday, reports began circulating on social media that Kiir had died, with a Kenyan politician even writing on the platform X that he had heard Kiir had "kicked the bucket."

"These are entirely baseless and irresponsible rumors fabricated by enemies of peace, development, nation building and stability in South Sudan," the Foreign Ministry said.

South Sudan insecurity

The claims come as South Sudan faces a bout of insecurity, with clashes between forces aligned with Kiir and Vice President Riek Machar breaking out in several areas around the country.

The UN has warned that the country was teetering on the brink of renewed civil war.

A peace agreement was signed in 2018 and ended a five-year conflict that killed 400,000 people.

That agreement led to a power-sharing scheme in which Machar was one of five vice presidents working alongside President Salva Kiir in a unity government.

Kieran Burke with AFP and South Sudan government source

Edited by: Saim Dušan Inayatullah