Minister of Culture and Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser called on the People's Republic of China, a friendly country with which Sudan shares historical ties and mutual strategic interests, to urgently intervene with the Abu Dhabi regime to stop its violations of arms purchase contracts and end-user certificates (EUCs). These violations have enabled the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia to possess Chinese-made suicide and strategic drones.

Al-Aiser explained, in a post on his official Facebook page, that the Abu Dhabi regime's involvement in fueling the war and committing massacres against the Sudanese people requires the Chinese government to take a firm and urgent stance, including disabling the technologies used to operate these drones, to preserve its international credibility and maintain the deep historical ties that bind it to Sudan and its people.

The minister pointed out that the Abu Dhabi-backed militia is using these weapons to threaten Sudanese national security by targeting and destroying vital facilities, including hospitals, electricity and water stations, and fuel depots. The RSF militia is also committing crimes against humanity and serious violations of international humanitarian law by bombing defenseless civilians, hotels, and health facilities, and killing women and children.

Al-Aiser said that the Abu Dhabi regime's provision of Chinese-made weapons to the rebel militia clearly contradicts China's historical positions and the depth of its ties with Sudan. He pointed to the symbolism of prominent landmarks such as the Friendship Hall in Khartoum, which have also been targeted by the militia.