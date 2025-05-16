Sudan: Minawi's Office Denies Governor's Sponsorship of El-Fashir Siege Lifting Initiative

The Office of the Governor of Darfur Region has denied, in a press release, any relation of the Governor Minni Arko Minawi with a fundraising initiative alleged sponsored by him called the "Darfur People's Mobilization and Lifting the Siege of El-Fashir Initiative."

The press release strongly rejected the use of the names of the Government and the Governor of Darfur Region in such activities.

The press release commended the efforts of all humanitarian initiatives seeking to save our people in El-Fashir.

The Sudan News Agency (SUNA) published a report by its correspondent in East Darfur, based in Portsudan, from the General Secretariat of the Darfur People's Mobilization and Lifting the Siege of El-Fashir Initiative.

The Secretary-General of the initiative, Nour-Eddin Mohamed Rahma, stated in a phone call to SUNA that they published the report without waiting for a response from the Governor's Office regarding their sponsorship of the event. He confirmed that they had contacted the Governor's Office and clarified the circumstances of the matter.