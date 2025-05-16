Sudan: Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force - Al-Dagalo Terrorist Militia Suffered Heavy Losses in Lives and Equipment

The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements said that, through a well-planned ambush in the Kordofan axis on Wednesday morning, it was able to inflict heavy losses in lives and equipment on the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia and neutralize prominent commanders within its ranks, some of whom were brought in by the militia from neighboring countries.

The Joint Force of the Armed Struggle Movements added, in a statement on Wednesday, "We, in the Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements, assure our great people that this heroic operation is only one link in a series of victories that will continue, Allah willing. We declare loud and clear: We and the Sudanese Armed Forces are moving forward with unwavering determination to implement our well-thought-out strategic plan to liberate our beloved country from the corruption of this rogue militia, which has accepted to be a docile tool in the hands of external powers, led by the United Arab Emirates, which is striving to tamper with the country's capabilities, destroy its social fabric, and plunder its wealth and resources."

The Joint Force appealed to the native administrations not to allow the mercenary "called Dagalo to throw your sons into a losing battle, through which he desperately seeks to preserve his influence and personal gains at the expense of the blood of your youth." Joint Force stressed that its forces "will not hesitate or show mercy in pursuing the remnants of this terrorist militia, its proxies, and its supporters and the hand of justice will reach all those whose hands are stained with the blood of innocents."