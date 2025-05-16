Nigeria: Gunmen Kill Anambra Lawyer, Client While Returning From Court

15 May 2025
This Day (Lagos)
By David-Chyddy Eleke

Awka — Gunmen suspected to be assassins Thursday killed an Anambra based lawyer, Barr Ifeanyi Iloakasi, and his client while returning from court.

Iloakasi who is also a community leader and President General of Aguleri community in Anambra East Local Government Area was said to have been ambushed at the Nanka/Agulu boundary in Orumba North Local Government Area, where he was shot dead, including his client.

The attack many believe may be a targeted assassination. His client who jumped down from the red Toyota Camry driven by the lawyer and took to his heels was chased after and also shot dead.

Meanwhile, police in Anambra State has confirmed the attack, but stated that another victim survived the incident and had been debriefed. The state police commissioner, CP Ikioye Orutugu, has visited the scene of the event.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga in a press release said: "The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Ikioye Orutugu, on Thursday, at about 11:30am, led a team of senior officers to the crime scene at Egbebelu village, Nanka, Orumba North Local Government Area, where two persons were gruesomely murdered by yet-to-be-identified armed men operating on a motorcycle.

"Preliminary investigations suggest that the victims were attacked while returning from the court session, having been trailed and double-crossed by the assailants.

"One of the victims survived the attack and is currently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. The escapee has been debriefed by the police and has provided crucial information that is aiding ongoing investigations and manhunt operations."

THISDAY gathered that the lawyer while working for his client had secured the release of an accused person in a pending murder case at High Court II, Ekwulobia.

Ikenga said: "The bodies of the deceased have been recovered and positively identified by their respective families. In the course of the preliminary investigations, a red Toyota Camry vehicle, believed to belong to one of the deceased, was recovered from the scene.

"The Commissioner of Police has ordered an intensive investigation into the incident and deployed tactical and intelligence teams to track down the perpetrators and ensure justice is served."

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.