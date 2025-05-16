Nigeria: Tinubu Travels to Rome At Request of Pope Leo XIV

15 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
press release

"Your great nation is particularly dear to me as I worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will depart Abuja for Rome, the capital of Italy, on Saturday at the invitation of Pope Leo XIV.

Accompanied by top Catholic leaders, President Tinubu will attend a solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome and the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

In the Papal invitation sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV underscored the need for President Tinubu's physical presence "at this moment of particular importance for the Catholic Church and the world afflicted by many tensions and conflicts.

Pope Leo further stressed: "Your great nation is particularly dear to me as I worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s."

President Tinubu's entourage includes the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Archbishop of Owerri and President of Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, and Alfred Martins of Lagos.

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Mathew Hassan Kukah, is also in the president's entourage.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, will be formally installed in the exalted office on Sunday, 18 May, at St. Peter's Square in the Vatican.

The Conclave of Cardinals elected him 27 days after his predecessor, Pope Francis, died on 21 April.

President Tinubu will return to Abuja on Tuesday, 20 May.

Bayo Onanuga

Special Adviser to the President

(Information & Strategy)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.