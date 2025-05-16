Sudan: Al-Aiser Refutes Claims of Campaigns Led By Paid Online Chat Rooms

Minister of Information and government spokesman Khalid Al-Aiser said that President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), TSC members and all state leaders are carrying out their activities as usual from within Portsudan.

The minister noted that a number of ministers were on foreign missions that were postponed to send a message that they are steadfast and fighting with their people.

Al-Aiser explained, during a press briefing, that a series of the campaigns have recently been observed, led by paid online chat rooms, backed by a group of parties, starting with the Abu Dhabi regime and the political forces that support the rebel militia, along with a number of activists.

The government spokesman said that these chat rooms are fundamentally aimed at undermining national cohesion and dismantling the Sudanese people's support for the armed forces.

Al-Aiser ridiculed the dissemination of misleading news by these outlets and their claims about the flight of state officials following the drone incidents, pointing out that those promoting these misconceptions are the same people who fled Sudan after the war broke out.

Regarding the status of the Sudanese embassy in the UAE following the Security and Defense Council decision, Al-Aiser said that if the discussion concerns consular work, then Article 2, Paragraph 3 of the Vienna Convention on Consular Relations allows states to maintain their consulates, and the severance of diplomatic relations is not linked to this, nor does it have any impact on consular work.

He added, "Nevertheless, Sudan has continued to work to find a state that will protect its interests, the interests of its people, and the Sudanese community in the UAE.

This is a comprehensive and sufficient answer in accordance with international conventions."

Regarding the ambassador who betrayed the covenant, Al-Aiser explained that this was not the first such incident, pointing to the ambassador's history when he was stationed in a Latin American country. He refused to work there and continued to receive his salary. When the chaotic government came to power during the transitional period, it reappointed him. He lacks a sense of patriotism, so it's not surprising that he would betray his people. However, this is a misunderstanding that does not reflect the will of the Sudanese nation and its patriotic stances, which are evident in the most prominent figures who represented Sudan diplomatically in previous eras and in the current situation. He pointed to a number of national ambassadors who would never sell out their people and their country.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Regarding gold exports, Al-Aiser emphasized that the vast sector of gold exporters consists of private companies and individuals, not the Sudanese government.

He added that the Security and Defense Council decision issued against the UAE, due to its involvement in the war in Sudan, was issued on May 6. All subsequent decision cannot be overturned with the stroke of a pen, as is often said. They must be followed by procedures related to specialized committees dealing with financial, economic, export, and import issues.

Regarding the claim that there have been secret visits to a number of countries, including Israel, the Minister of Culture and Information, the official government spokesperson, clarified that this is pure fabrication, and that no such visits have taken place.