Nigeria: Court Relaxes Bail Conditions for Miss Universe Nigeria, Chidimma Adetshina's Mother

The mother of former Miss SA Finalist Chidimma Adetshina has been under strict house arrest since February.

A South African magistrate court has lifted bail conditions for Anabela Rungo, mother of Miss Universe Nigeria Chidimma Adetshina, and removed her strict house arrest order.

PREMIUM TIMES reported the South African magistrate court's decision on 28 February 2025 to put Mrs Rungo on house arrest as part of her bail requirement, allowing her to leave home only for her legal case.

South African news site, EWN, said the Mozambican national had her bail conditions relaxed on Wednesday by a Magistrate Court in Cape Town. However, the South African government continues to charge her with identity theft and immigration fraud.

The Cape Town magistrate ruled that Miss Universe's mother, who has been under house arrest since February, can leave her home, but must observe a 9 p.m. curfew. The court ruling also permitted her to attend other legal proceedings that were different from her case.

Background

Ms Rungo was initially arrested on 15 February for alleged identity fraud and immigration law violations. The South African government ordered her to remain in South Africa despite revoking her documents in September 2024 over suspicions of illegal acquisition, a crime that reportedly dates back to 2001.

The 53-year-old now faces charges under the South African Immigration and Identification Act for unlawfully acquiring documents and living in the country.

Since her arrest in February, the South African Department of Home Affairs has prohibited her from applying for permanent residency while her case remains open.

Before the court hearing on Wednesday, both Rungo and the state hired new legal counsels during the adjournment period for both sides to prepare.

According to Stefanie Darbandi, the state's independent immigration lawyer, the Cape Town magistrate's court handles Ms Rungo's fraud matter. At the same time, Home Affairs is responsible for addressing her immigration status.

Mrs Darbandi hinted that if Ms Rungo is found guilty, her conviction could result in imprisonment under the South African government.

The court, however, adjourned the case to 12 September, where she is expected to have another court appearance.