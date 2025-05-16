Somalia: Over 100 Somali Lawmakers Call for President Mohamud's Resignation

16 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — More than 100 Somali lawmakers on Thursday jointly called for President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud to step down, accusing him of constitutional violations and failed leadership amid mounting national crises.

In a statement signed by 103 members from both houses of Somalia's federal parliament, the lawmakers accused the president of "deliberately violating the constitution" and failing to fulfill his constitutional responsibilities, as the country grapples with severe security, economic, and humanitarian challenges.

The lawmakers also cited President Mohamud's failure to honor a commitment made on March 29, 2025, to convene a national dialogue among political and traditional leaders. Instead, they said, he pursued divisive policies that have further polarized Somali society.

They further alleged that the president had undermined the independence of government institutions and engaged in widespread abuse of power, corruption, and mismanagement. These actions, they claimed, have deepened political divisions and led to systemic injustice.

According to the statement, several secret agreements have been signed in the name of the federal government without the knowledge or consent of parliament or the Somali public.

The lawmakers also accused Mohamud of consistently breaching the constitution, warning that such violations could warrant impeachment. They said the president had deliberately dismantled the National Consultative Council and exerted political pressure on federal member states, particularly Puntland and Jubbaland.

The presidency has yet to respond to the allegations.

