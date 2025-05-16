Ghana: Labour Relations Institutions Raise Concern About Lack of Infrastructure

Some labour relations institutions nationwide have raised concerns regarding the lack of adequate infrastructure, insufficient personnel, and limited financial resources, which persistently obstruct their efficient functioning at the national, regional, and district levels.

They also lamented persistent technological challenges, inadequate capacity building opportunities for staff, and low public awareness of their functions, which affect their ability to deliver services efficiently.

The concerns were raised during a working visit by the Parliamentary Select Committee on Employment, Labour Relations and Pensions to labour-related institutions in Accra on Wednesday.

The visit formed part of the Committee's mandate to engage with institutions under its oversight and liaise with appropriate parliamentary stakeholders to ensure smooth and effective operations.

As part of the tour, the Committee visited the Department of Cooperatives, Labour Department, Department of Factories Inspectorate, Ministry of Labour, Job and Employment, and the National Labour Commission.

At the Department of Cooperatives, the Acting Director, Kwabena Apraku Yeboah, disclosed that the department currently has only 263 staff nationwide instead of the required 854. In the Oti Region, he said, only two officers are responsible for the entire region -- a situation he described as overwhelming and unsustainable.

He further appealed for a considered review of the department's registration and annual renewal fees, currently pegged at GH¢50 and GH¢25 respectively, noting that these charges are insufficient to support field operations, with the cost of outreach and monitoring visits often exceeding the revenue generated.

At the Department of Factories Inspectorate, the Committee called for collaborative inspections and fire safety awareness campaigns, particularly in markets, following a series of fire outbreaks reported across the country.

Moreover, it noted that many traders lack basic fire safety knowledge, including the correct use of electrical sockets and wiring in commercial spaces, emphasising that the department has the tools and expertise to lead this initiative, and that intensified public education could significantly reduce fire risks.

Chairman of the Committee, Joseph Appiah Boateng, described the situation as alarming and a potential national security threat.

"We keep crying about unemployment, yet we are starving the very institutions that are supposed to help reduce it. They don't have the logistics, they don't have the staff, and in some cases, they don't even have proper offices. How do we expect them to function?" he queried.

He warned that frustration and neglect of these institutions could lead to greater instability. "It's dangerous. If these agencies remain neglected, frustrated staff may resort to unethical behaviour or align with bad groups. Ghana will be sitting on a time bomb," he cautioned.

Mr Appiah Boateng also pointed to the dire situation at the Labour Commission, where critical operations are being handled by an aging workforce with limited resources.

He indicated that the Committee will hold a separate meeting to further deliberate on the issues raised and present its findings to Parliament.

The Head of the Child Labour Unit at the Labour Department, Esther Ofori Agyeman, on her part called for intensified efforts to tackle child labour in Ghana.

Citing a 2014 statistics showing 21.8 per cent of children aged 5-17 engaged in child labour, she stressed that the issue remains pressing, especially in informal sectors like farming, fishing, and mining.

She urged development partners and the media to use their platforms to spread the message and help the public understand the issue better.

The Committee encouraged increased public education to help citizens better understand the roles and services of these institutions and seek assistance when needed.