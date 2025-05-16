Nigerian Senators Want Separate Agency to Fight Malaria

The proposed agency is expected to centralise and coordinate malaria responses in the country.

A bill seeking to establish a dedicated agency to combat malaria in Nigeria has passed second reading at the Senate.

The Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who presided over the session, announced the passage during the plenary on Thursday after majority of the senators supported it through voice votes.

Following its passage, the bill was referred to the Senate committee on Health for further deliberation and public hearing. The committee was directed to report back within four weeks.

The bill, titled "A bill for an Act to establish the National Agency for Malaria Eradication and for related matters," was sponsored by Ned Nwoko, the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

The proposed agency is expected to centralise and coordinate malaria responses, mobilise and manage resources efficiently, and support advanced vaccine research.

Mr Nwoko, while leading a debate on the bill, emphasised that the creation of a specialised agency is necessary to address malaria as a threat, not just a public health issue.

He quoted the World Health Organisation's 2024 report, showing that Africa records approximately 600,000 malaria deaths annually, with Nigeria accounting for over 184,000 of these deaths, the highest burden globally.

"It accounts for approximately 11 per cent of maternal mortality in Nigeria, contributing to severe anaemia, miscarriages, stillbirths, and infant deaths, tragic outcomes that disproportionately affect our most vulnerable citizens. Economically, malaria bleeds the nation through the loss of millions of man-hours each year," he said.

The senator criticised the existing structures for lacking adequate resources, describing the National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) as policy-based but underpowered.

He alleged that while the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) delivers care, it lacks sufficient scale and support.

Mr Nwoko also observed that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), despite its effectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic, plays a peripheral role in malaria management.

"The current health architecture is insufficient. The National Malaria Elimination Programme (NMEP) is policy-based but underpowered. The National Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NPHCDA) delivers care but lacks scale and support. The NCDC was stellar during COVID-19 but is peripheral in malaria matters. Even with the Presidential End Malaria Council, Nigeria cannot continue to lead the world in malaria deaths.

"Our vectors are evolving, our parasites are adapting, so must our institutional response. A fragment structure cannot confront a mutating threat. We need a unified, science-driven and legislatively backed institution with the singular mandate to end malaria in Nigeria," he added.

Anambra Central Senator Victor Umeh seconded the reading of the bill.

Mr Umeh described malaria as a longtime threat that has led to countless premature deaths.

"Malaria is a problem that has continued to lead to early death and incessant death among citizens of this country. Many people died in the West African sub-region, even those who came from Europe. We have continued to pay dearly because we have not addressed the problem. The modern way of addressing this is by developing vaccines," he said.

Delta Central Senator Ede Dafinone also stressed the economic impact of the disease, saying "the number of employees administering malaria medicine is a reflection on the impact of the disease on our workforce."

Jigawa North-west Senator Babangida Hussaini also cited WHO data, noting that over 84,000 Nigerians have died from malaria recently, describing the figures as "devastating beyond comprehension."

Imo East Senator Ezenwa Onyewuchi lamented that Nigeria continues to account for a quarter of malaria cases in Africa.

He recalled previous summits on malaria eradication that produced little action and underscored the urgency for tangible progress.

Overview of Malaria in Nigeria

PREMIUM TIMES reports that malaria remains one of the most pressing public health challenges in Nigeria. The West African country accounts for the highest number of malaria cases and deaths globally.

According to the World Health Organisation's 2024 report, Nigeria records over 184,000 malaria-related deaths annually, more than any other country. The disease disproportionately affects vulnerable groups, including children under five and pregnant women.

Its impact on Nigerian households is profound. Families face emotional and financial strain due to frequent hospital visits, medication costs, and loss of income from missed workdays.

In many cases, malaria contributes to maternal mortality, miscarriages, infant deaths, and long-term health complications, disrupting the stability and wellbeing of entire homes. The disease not only threatens lives but also undermines national productivity and economic development.