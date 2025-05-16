Zimbabwe: FBC Blames Tight Policy for Choking Transaction Volumes

LISTED financial powerhouse, FBC Bank, has blamed the tight policy measures employed by the Central Bank for significantly choking transaction volumes at the institution.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) pledged to maintain a tight monetary policy stance throughout the year to stabilise its newly introduced currency by keeping the key interest rates at 35%. A tight grip on liquidity has also been maintained since then.

Presenting a trading update for the quarter ended March 31 2025, FBC group company secretary, Tichaona Mabeza, said while the measures have gone a long way to support stability, business volumes were severely affected.

"Locally, Zimbabwe's economy experienced relative stability concerning inflation and exchange rates, despite the global macroeconomic pressures. This is because of a tight monetary policy stance that aims to foster market stability, enhance market confidence and provide a basis for sustainable growth. The tight monetary policy stance has, however, adversely impacted the volume of transactions and lending activities," said Mabeza.

On the other hand, FBC said tight liquidity conditions also adversely affected trading on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE), resulting in the All-Share index dropping by 5.7%

Meanwhile ,during the period, the group reported a profit before tax of ZWG 94.5 million. Total income stood at ZWG 578 million, with net fee and commission income contributing ZWG 337 million, highlighting the group's strategic pivot towards fee-based revenue, to reduce exposure to currency and interest rate volatility.

Net interest income remained robust at ZWG 321 million, demonstrating the continued strength of core trading activities. Total assets amounted to ZWG 19.9 billion, underpinned by a strong loan portfolio of ZWG 9.56 billion.

Shareholders' equity closed at ZWG 5. 7 billion, reflecting the Group's ongoing focus on safeguarding and growing long-term shareholder value.

"Locally, the current tight fiscal and monetary policy positions will likely remain until the macroeconomic targets are within range. The Group will prioritise efficient capital deployment, pursue growth opportunities in key economic sectors and improve operational efficiency, driven by innovation and technology investments," added Mabeza.