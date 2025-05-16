Kenya: It's an Honour Making History - Mweresa On World Champs Qualification

Nairobi — Kenyan sprinter Boniface Mweresa has disclosed the 4x100m team was fueled by hunger and the desire to make history, as they became the first ever Kenyan short sprint relay team to make it to the World Athletics Championships.

The team clocked 38.51 in the second round of qualification at the World Relay Championships, earning the required time cut to make it to the Worlds in Tokyo later in the year.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net after the team made history, Mweresa disclosed their drive to achieve the target.

"We had a lot of belief even before we travelled to China. Comparing to the last World Relays, all our men were now faster and people were running 10.2s and 10.3s so we felt that it was really possible. We had also improved a lot as a team especially in acceleration at crucial bends and I think that is what made the difference for us in China. We are definitely overjoyed to have made this kind of history and it means so much for us," Mweresa told Telecomasia.

The team had earlier on clocked a new national record of 38.35 in the heats and despite not making it to the final, had already considered the tour a success after World Championship qualification.