Ghana: Embrace AI to Enhance Work ...Media Practitioners Told

Media practitioners have been encouraged to embrace self-learning to quickly adapt to the use of artificial intelligence (AI) as a tool to enhance their work.

Associate Professor of Practice at the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at The American University in Cairo, Professor Nadine El Sayed, who gave the advice, said that rather than view AI as a threat to the profession, journalists should see it as a significant opportunity to revolutionise their work.

She was addressing journalists during a one-day workshop at the university, held as part of a three-week training course organised by the Union of African Journalists (UAJ) in partnership with Egypt's Supreme Council for Media Regulation (SCMR).

The annual programme, which this year hosted 22 selected journalists from 12 African countries, aims to build the capacities of African journalists, equip them with new skills, and provide a platform to network and exchange ideas on how best to tell the African story.

Related Articles

Citing a 2023 survey on "JournalismAI" conducted by the London School of Economics and Political Science, which covered 105 newsrooms across 46 African countries, Prof. El Sayed noted the slow adoption of AI in African newsrooms and called for accelerated efforts to bridge the gap.

"Self-learning is the best approach right now, and there are many free resources available through initiatives like the Google News Initiative, Knight Foundation, and Thomson Reuters Foundation.

If the news organisations we work with cannot provide training, we need to take the initiative to build our own skills. Just start, and you'll get the hang of it," she advised.

Prof. El Sayed, who is also an Associate Chair of the Department, dismissed fears that AI could render journalism obsolete, saying; "I don't think AI can replace journalism. Just as calculators didn't replace accountants, and computers didn't replace humans, AI will drastically change how we work, but it won't replace journalists."

She, however, urged journalists to maintain the same level of professionalism and ethical standards when using AI tools, in order to uphold journalistic integrity.

"I think the biggest concern with AI is transparency--being able to state how and when it was used. Just as we cite our sources, we must also disclose our use of AI. Ultimately, we as journalists must ensure we use it ethically," she stressed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Media ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Professor Rasha Allam, also an Associate Professor at the Department, in a lecture on print media management, urged print media organisations to leverage digital platforms to stay relevant and profitable.

She noted the global decline in newspaper readership due to shifting audience interests and the rise of social media.

"The print media must tailor content to meet readers' interests and establish a strong presence on social media, which offers multiple revenue streams.

We need to be mindful of the ongoing changes, strategise, and adapt or risk going out of business," she cautioned.

As part of the workshop, participation journalists were awarded certificates of participation.