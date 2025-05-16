Kenya: Rironi-Mau Summit Dual Carriageway Project to Begin On July 1

Nakuru — Construction of the multi-billion shilling Rironi-Mau Summit dual carriageway will commence on July 1, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki has announced.

He said the much-awaited Sh90 billion project will finally kick off after the government finalized a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) funding agreement with investors.

He noted that Nakuru County would be the greatest beneficiary of the project, as it will receive the longest stretch of the six-lane dual carriageway, which is intended to ease traffic congestion and reduce road crashes.

Kindiki further observed that, besides the heavy traffic snarl-ups that sometimes last more than 14 hours, the busy section of the road has numerous black spots due to its current design.

"Most of these black spot issues, such as at Kinungi, the Naivasha-Delamere stretch, Gilgil, Mbaruk, Ngata, and Salgaa, can be resolved by simply widening the road and creating escape routes," he said.

Speaking at Arimi Primary School in Elburgon during a joint memorial service for six of the twelve people who perished in a road accident at Amko Bridge along the Nakuru-Molo road, Kindiki said the Rironi-Mau Summit road construction would create hundreds of job opportunities for locals.

"It is policy that government projects should benefit locals, especially in terms of employment opportunities. Therefore, even the supply of raw materials will be done by local suppliers," he said.

Flagship project

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Kenya Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Deputy President, who was accompanied by Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika, Molo MP Kuria Kimani, and Nakuru Woman Representative Liza Chelule, said the dual carriageway -- a flagship project of President William Ruto -- would also stimulate economic growth in the Rift Valley, Nyanza, and Western Kenya.

"The Thika Superhighway was former President Mwai Kibaki's flagship project, and it was later extended from Kenol to Marua by former President Uhuru Kenyatta," he said.

He added that, just as the Thika Superhighway spurred economic growth in Central Kenya, the upcoming road construction would boost development in the Western region.

Regarding the recent accident that claimed twelve lives in Elburgon, Kindiki said government engineers would visit the scene next week with a view to redesigning it.

He said the road, which handles traffic spillover from the Great North Road, would also be widened and fitted with climbing and descending lanes to reduce the risk of accidents.