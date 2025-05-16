Tunisia: President Kais Saied Meets Member of Political Bureau of Communist Party of China

Tunis — President Kais Saied met on Thursday afternoon at the Carthage Palace Li Shulei, member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and head of the Committee's Publicity Department, who is on a working visit to Tunisia from May 14 to 17, according to Presidency statement.

After reviewing the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and China's commitment to support Tunisia in many areas, the Head of State stressed the need to work towards the establishment of a new, fairer and more equitable world economic order.

One that that breaks with the past and meets the legitimate aspirations of peoples who have suffered and continue to suffer from the plunder of wealth and civil wars to determine their own destiny and live a dignified life in justice, freedom and human dignity.

the President of the Republic underscored the need to put an end to the ongoing crimes of genocide committed by the Zionist entity in Palestine, reiterating Tunisia's firm position in support of the right of the Palestinian people to establish their independent and fully sovereign state on all the territory of Palestine with Al-Quds Al-Sharif as its capital.

He stressed that the human community is taking shape and is ahead of the international community in standing up against genocidal crimes and correcting the course of history in the coming years.

President Kais Saied asked the Chinese guest to convey his greetings to President Xi Jinping and reiterated his invitation to visit Tunisia.

He recalled the deep-rooted friendly relations between Tunisia and China, stressing that the visit of the Chinese official reflects the firm will to develop bilateral relations in many fields, especially after the two meetings he had with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Riyadh in December 2022 and in Beijing during his historic state visit to Beijing from May 28 to June 1, 2024.

The latter culminated in the establishment of a strategic partnership between the two countries and the announcement by the Chinese side of its readiness to support Tunisia's efforts to implement major development projects.

The Head of State reviewed the fruitful and positive outcome of the bilateral cooperation experience and the projects that have been completed, especially in the fields of infrastructure, transport, health and other projects that are being implemented as soon as possible.

He highlighted the importance of the "Belt and Road" initiative, joined by Tunisia owing to the opportunities it offers for cooperation and genuine partnership.

The President of the Republic reiterated Tunisia's support for the One China principle and its rejection of interference in the internal affairs of other countries.