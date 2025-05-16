Kenya: Charles Nyachae Denies Knowledge of a Third Family in Row Over Father's Estate

Nairobi — The eldest son of former Cabinet Minister the late Simeon Nyachae has denied knowing a third family claiming a share of the properties and assets left behind by his father.

Charles Nyachae told Justice Eric Ogola on Thursday that he had no knowledge of a woman named Margaret Chweya or of any marriage between her and his late father.

He testified that he did not know Margaret's children either, stating that he first saw them in court.

Nyachae said the first time he saw Margaret was during his father's funeral in 2020, where he saw her consoling her mother and told court that he instructed the youth present to eject her from the ceremony.

Evidence was presented in court showing the late Simeon Nyachae bought a house in Loresho, registered under Nairobi/90/90, for Margaret.

Correspondence from the law firm Kangwana & Kangwana Advocates was also produced, indicating that the conveyancing process for the said house was indeed carried out on behalf of Margaret.

Charles Nyachae denied having communicated with Margaret via Facebook before his father's death, saying his account was not functional at the time.

He was also shown an email allegedly sent to his law firm, Nyachae and Steve Advocates, but he denied any knowledge of it.

He maintained that his father did not name any additional beneficiaries in his will.

The court was set to continue with the hearing on Friday.