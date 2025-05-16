Malawi: Kenani Questions Chakwera's Lavish State House Spending - 'What Is He Doing With Malawians' Money?'

Renowned writer and social commentator Onjezani Kenani has raised serious concerns about President Lazarus Chakwera's State House expenditure, questioning the moral and economic justification behind the administration's lavish spending.

In a statement shared on social media, Kenani highlighted a stark contrast between the budgets allocated to the State House during different presidencies. He noted that during Peter Mutharika's tenure, the highest budget for the State House was $10 million.

However, under President Lazarus Chakwera's leadership, the State House budget has skyrocketed to an astonishing $36 million in a single year.

Kenani's remarks are not merely a comparison of numbers, but a reflection of growing public anxiety over government spending amid deepening economic hardships facing ordinary Malawians.

"Akutani nazo ndalama za aMalawi abale?" Kenani asked in his native Chichewa, which translates to "What is he doing with Malawians' money, brothers and sisters?"

His question cuts to the heart of a national debate about transparency, accountability, and the government's priorities during a time of economic crisis, foreign aid suspension, and rising public debt.

Kenani's post has since sparked widespread discussion online, with many Malawians demanding clearer answers and justification for such an exponential increase in State House expenses.

As citizens continue to grapple with inflation, unemployment, and essential service shortages, Kenani's commentary serves as a poignant reminder of the responsibility leaders have in managing public funds prudently.